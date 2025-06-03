The preparations for Switch 2 continue with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet being updated today to Version 4.0.0.

This update focuses on making the game a "more enjoyable" experience for the Switch 2 when it launches later this week. This includes frame rate improvements and a higher resolution. Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of the official Japanese Pokémon website:

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Update data (Ver.4.0.0) contents

Nintendo Switch 2 Support

To make playing on Nintendo Switch 2 more enjoyable, we have implemented the following features:

The frame rate has been improved, making the movement smoother.

Higher resolution makes the graphics clearer.

*Even if you play on Nintendo Switch, you will need to download the latest update data to play online elements.

*Local communication is not compatible with previous versions. Please make sure that you and the people you play with have the same version of the update data.

As mentioned, you'll still need to download this latest update on the Switch, if you want to continue playing online.

You can see the Switch 2 version in action in our previous post here on Nintendo Life. In case you missed it, these two games are some of the many titles Nintendo will be delivering free updates for on the Switch 2.