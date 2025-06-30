Gameloft has announced that its free-to-play online racer, Disney Speedstorm, is getting a free Switch 2 upgrade.

Shared via an in-game message (and reported on by My Nintendo News), the upgrade is due to arrive at the start of the new season, which lands on 3rd July.

Gameloft promises that the Switch 2 upgrade will mean the game will run at 6fps and will be 1080p in handheld and 1440p in docked, which is a huge upgrade from the Switch 1 version. We're also getting "better shadows, anti-aliasing, and shader quality".

You can read the full statement below, shared on the DisneySpeedstormGame subreddit.

We're definitely looking forward to seeing the improvements on the new console, as our biggest criticisms of the Switch 1 release were the visuals and frame rate issues. The game was meant to hit 30fps, but it frequently struggled to reach that number, and it didn't look great in handheld either.

Anyway, check out what';s coming in Season 14 — alongside the Switch 2 update — in the trailer below.

With the Switch 2 update, hopefully this means fans will be able to enjoy the game on Nintendo's hardware.

Are you still playing Disney Speedstorm? Will you be grabbing it on Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.