Bandai Namco has revealed a new pre-order trailer for Shadow Labyrinth on the Switch 2, confirming that the game will run at 4K/60fps when docked.

Not only that, but if you wish to purchase the game on the Switch 1 for the time being, you can rest easy knowing that a free upgrade to the Switch 2 version will be available when you eventually nab Nintendo's new console. Bosh!

Launching on 18th July 2025, Shadow Labyrinth represents a radical departure for the Pac-Man franchise, moving the action firmly into the metroidvania genre with dark overtones and spooky creatures. It looks neat! And it'll look even neater at 4K with silky-smooth gameplay.

Let's remind ourselves of the general premise: