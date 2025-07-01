Bandai Namco has revealed a new pre-order trailer for Shadow Labyrinth on the Switch 2, confirming that the game will run at 4K/60fps when docked.
Not only that, but if you wish to purchase the game on the Switch 1 for the time being, you can rest easy knowing that a free upgrade to the Switch 2 version will be available when you eventually nab Nintendo's new console. Bosh!
Launching on 18th July 2025, Shadow Labyrinth represents a radical departure for the Pac-Man franchise, moving the action firmly into the metroidvania genre with dark overtones and spooky creatures. It looks neat! And it'll look even neater at 4K with silky-smooth gameplay.
Let's remind ourselves of the general premise:
"As Swordsman No. 8, awoken by a floating yellow orb, PUCK, on a mysterious planet amidst relics of wars past, you are chosen to become the instrument of its will.
"To survive you will discover many secrets, consume your enemies, and grow from prey to the apex predator as you embrace your true purpose."