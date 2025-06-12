Nintendo Switch 2 Upgrades
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo previously announced it would be rolling out free Switch 2 upgrades for select Switch titles featuring improved gameplay, visual enhancements, frame rate improvements, resolution bumps, additional feature support, and much more.

The Pokémon games already got updated earlier this week and now the rest of these titles have followed. This includes titles from the Zelda and Super Mario series, along with various other first-party releases. Here's the full rundown via Nintendo's official support pages:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube815k
Watch on YouTube

ARMS - Version 5.51

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

  • Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
  • Frame rate: Optimized for Nintendo Switch 2 for smoother movement (even when playing with 3 or more players).
  • HDR (High Dynamic Range) support for improved image contrast and brightness.

    Note: HDR-compatible display required when playing in TV mode.

*Compatible with Ver. 5.4.1 for "local communication" and "LAN play". Not compatible with Ver. 5.4.0 or earlier for "local communication" and "LAN play". Please be aware of the versions of each other's update data.

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain - Version 1.2.0

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

  • Added support for GameShare.
    • Party Mode content can be played with up to 4 users.
    • The user who will host the GameShare session should select “GameShare” on the mode selection screen after launching the software. They can then choose to use GameShare with Local Users or with GameChat members.

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - Version 1.4.0

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

  • Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
  • HDR (High Dynamic Range) support for improved image contrast and brightness.
    • Note: HDR-compatible display required when playing in TV mode.
  • Added support for GameShare.
    • Two people can play all the courses, and each person can have their own unique display that is easier to see.
    • The person sharing can press the - button on the title screen or course select screen or go to "Partner Adventure" in the pause menu and select "GameShare + Local Play" or "GameShare + GameChat."

Club House Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - Version 2.0.0

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

  • Added Korean as a supported language.
  • Added support for GameShare:
    • You can play 34 kinds of games with up to 4 players.
    • The user who will host the GameShare session should select “GameShare” from the main menu, then “Via GameChat” or “Play With Local Users”.

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch:

General

  • Added Korean as a supported language.
  • Several other adjustments and revisions have been made to improve the gameplay experience.

Note: Update data with the above content will also be distributed for the demo “Clubhouse Games: Guest Pass” as Ver. 2.0.0d.

Game Builder Garage - Version 1.1.0

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

  • Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
  • Added support for Joy-Con 2 mouse controls. Up to 8 Joy-Con 2 can be used. (As up to now, 1 USB mouse can be used, as well.)
  • As a result of improved processing speed, there may be some changes in behavior in games that were made previously on Nintendo Switch.

Note: An update is also available for the Game Builder Garage Demo version to support the content above (Ver. 1.1.0).

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - Version 1.2.0

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

  • Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - Version 1.2.0

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

  • Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
  • Frame rate: Optimized for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2 (including Bowser's Fury).
  • HDR (High Dynamic Range) support for improved image contrast and brightness (Bowser’s Fury only).
    • Note: HDR-compatible display required when playing in TV mode.
  • Added support for GameShare.
    • You can play “Super Mario 3D World” with up to four people. Press R on the course select screen for “Local/Online,” and then choose “GameShare + Local Users” or “GameShare + GameChat.”
    • In “Bowser’s Fury,” two players can play, with one controlling Mario while the other controls Bowser Jr. Once you can control Mario, press the + button to open “Menu,” and then choose “Local/Online,” and then choose “GameShare + Local Users” or “GameShare + GameChat.”

Note: Does have local user compatibility with Ver. 1.1.0. Does not have local user compatibility with Ver. 1.0.0. Please be careful of the update version on each player’s system.

Super Mario Odyssey - Version 1.4.0

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

  • Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
  • HDR (High Dynamic Range) support for improved image contrast and brightness.
    • Note: HDR-compatible display required when playing in TV mode.
  • Added support for GameShare.
    • Two players can play, with one controlling Mario while the other controls Cappy.
    • The user who will host the GameShare session should select “Resume 2P” on the title screen or “Two Players” on the Pause menu, then select “GameShare + Local Play” or “GameShare + GameChat”.

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - Version 1.1.0

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

  • Added a feature to display only favorited echoes in the list of echoes after 30 or more echoes have been learned.
  • Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
  • HDR (High Dynamic Range) support for improved image contrast and brightness.

    Note: HDR-compatible display required when playing in TV mode.

  • Fixed various issues to create a smoother gaming experience.

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch:

General

  • Added a feature to display only favorited echoes in the list of echoes after 30 or more echoes have been learned.
  • Fixed various issues to create a smoother gaming experience.

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

  • Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.
  • HDR (High Dynamic Range) support for improved image contrast and brightness.

    Note: HDR-compatible display required when playing in TV mode.

The updates don't end there, either. Nintendo has also rolled out multiple other updates for various other first-party Switch titles. These ones might not be quite as significant as the major upgrades here, but they're still worth checking out. You can find out more and see the full patch notes for these updates in the following story:

Will you be checking out any of these Switch 2 upgrades? Let us know in the comments.

[source en-americas-support.nintendo.com]