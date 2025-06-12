Nintendo previously announced it would be rolling out free Switch 2 upgrades for select Switch titles featuring improved gameplay, visual enhancements, frame rate improvements, resolution bumps, additional feature support, and much more.

The Pokémon games already got updated earlier this week and now the rest of these titles have followed. This includes titles from the Zelda and Super Mario series, along with various other first-party releases. Here's the full rundown via Nintendo's official support pages:

ARMS - Version 5.51

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Frame rate: Optimized for Nintendo Switch 2 for smoother movement (even when playing with 3 or more players).

HDR (High Dynamic Range) support for improved image contrast and brightness. Note: HDR-compatible display required when playing in TV mode.

*Compatible with Ver. 5.4.1 for "local communication" and "LAN play". Not compatible with Ver. 5.4.0 or earlier for "local communication" and "LAN play". Please be aware of the versions of each other's update data.

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain - Version 1.2.0

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

Added support for GameShare. Party Mode content can be played with up to 4 users. The user who will host the GameShare session should select “GameShare” on the mode selection screen after launching the software. They can then choose to use GameShare with Local Users or with GameChat members.



Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - Version 1.4.0

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

HDR (High Dynamic Range) support for improved image contrast and brightness. Note: HDR-compatible display required when playing in TV mode.

Added support for GameShare. Two people can play all the courses, and each person can have their own unique display that is easier to see. The person sharing can press the - button on the title screen or course select screen or go to "Partner Adventure" in the pause menu and select "GameShare + Local Play" or "GameShare + GameChat."



Club House Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - Version 2.0.0

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

Added Korean as a supported language.

Added support for GameShare: You can play 34 kinds of games with up to 4 players. The user who will host the GameShare session should select “GameShare” from the main menu, then “Via GameChat” or “Play With Local Users”.



The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch:

General

Added Korean as a supported language.

Several other adjustments and revisions have been made to improve the gameplay experience.

Note: Update data with the above content will also be distributed for the demo “Clubhouse Games: Guest Pass” as Ver. 2.0.0d.

Game Builder Garage - Version 1.1.0

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Added support for Joy-Con 2 mouse controls. Up to 8 Joy-Con 2 can be used. (As up to now, 1 USB mouse can be used, as well.)

As a result of improved processing speed, there may be some changes in behavior in games that were made previously on Nintendo Switch.

Note: An update is also available for the Game Builder Garage Demo version to support the content above (Ver. 1.1.0).

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - Version 1.2.0

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

Visuals: Optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

