The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - New Releases

1 – 2 – 3 o r 4 – 5 – 6 (kids room, 1st May, $3.00) - Find it within the time limit! Answer correctly to level up. More dice will appear, and the challenge will deepen. A simple yet profound test of intuition and observation. Can you reach the highest level?

2weistein in Rongerland (Red Octopus, 1st May, $18.00) - Action Adventure and practicing maths basics: „2weistein“ combines lots of fun with a modern way of training maths. Often one also has to solve puzzles.

This is the German version of "2weistein - Ronger Pirates".

Ambidextro (Mameshiba Games, 24th Apr, $7.99) - With a series of quick single-screen platforming levels, Ambidextro will help you master the art of controlling two characters at once, one with each hand. Learn to split your focus and tackle increasingly challenging levels you would have thought impossible.

ANNIE:Last Hope (NiuGamer, 24th Apr, $24.99) - ANNIE: Last Hope is an HD voxel top-down shooting game set in the 1990s. After a sudden invasion of unknown creatures, Annie is separated from her fiancé and embarks on a perilous journey to find him. However, what seems like a simple search soon unravels into a web of conspiracies, revealing the dark secrets hidden beneath the end of the world. . .

Aooni The Horror of Blueberry Onsen (GameStudio, 25th Apr, $10.99) - Challenge yourself while being chased by fear! A horror puzzle action adventure! A completely new version of the legendary horror game

Arcade Archives PINBALL ACTION (HAMSTER, 24th Apr, $7.99) - "PINBALL ACTION" is a pinball game released by TEHKAN (KOEI TECMO GAMES) in 1985. Try to clear all the features on all four tables, switching between them over the game! Use tricks to shake the tables, control the ball, and seize any chance at a win!

Beyond Memories – Tales From the Heart (EpiXR Games, 1st May, $11.99) - Step into a magical world as a whimsical Grim Reaper in this enchanting narrative flight simulation. You’ll fly through fantastical, enchanted realms brimming with wonder and magic, each landscape more breathtaking than the last. Your mission is to break cages that hold mystical souls, each soul revealing legendary stories of heroism, love, and adventure.

Bunker 22 (Upscale Studio, 25th Apr, $9.99) - You are a geneticist who woke up in a forest house. Everyone you knew has turned into bloodthirsty zombies, the world is dying out and a secret experiment is to blame. The only way to prevent disaster is to go to an underground laboratory to create a cure and save those who are still alive.

Captain Blood (SNEG, 6th May, $24.99) - Captain Blood is a pirate-themed action game set on the Spanish Main in the 17th century, where you step into the boots of a fearsome pirate on a quest for gold and glory. Expect wild adventures with cannon firing, pistol shooting, swashbuckling sword fights, and plenty of pirate shenanigans.

CATO: Buttered Cat (PLAYISM, 1st May, $11.99) - CATO: Buttered Cat is an adorable puzzle platformer, inspired by the buttered-cat paradox meme: Cats always land on their feet, and toast always lands buttered side down. By strapping a piece of buttered toast to a cat's back, you create a paradox that results in an infinitely spinning, floating butter-cat perpetual motion machine!

Cozy Tides (Downmeadowstreet, 26th Apr, $4.99) - Set sail for serenity in Cozy Tides, a relaxing exploration game set on a lush tropical island brimming with charm, mystery, and delightful discoveries. As a curious traveler, you'll wander through sun-drenched beaches, whispering forests, and vibrant island villages—each with stories to uncover and secrets to share.

CRYKEN part2 (TOYURO, 1st May, $1.46) - The objective is to use jumps and dashes to get the crystals on the stage. The stage is a 3D space with vertical, horizontal and depth. Gravity exists, and players control the player by moving forward, backward, left and right, and by jumping vertically to move the player, aiming for the crystal.

CybeRage (YABAI.GAMES, 2nd May, $4.99) - Kill hordes of nasty bugs and use the experience gained to strengthen your arsenal and body with cybernetic enchantments. The hive will adapt and send more powerful enemies to stand in your way. Shoot them down with your army of drones, or slash them to pieces with your blade and stop the hivemind from growing even stronger!

EARTH SAVER (TOMCREATE, 1st May, $6.99) - This is a highly strategic action game where the timing and placement of the explosion are key. The controls are simple. Just move your character and place the bomb with the button! Earth Saver is easy for anyone to play, yet deep.

EGGCONSOLE MIRAI PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 1st May, $6.49) - This is an action RPG originally released in 1986 in Japan. Players take on the role of the aforementioned mysterious soldier and embark on an adventure across six planets. The game features a side-view action RPG format, where each planet consists of two stages: an aerial stage with a shooting-based playstyle and an underground stage where hand-to-hand combat and action mechanics come into play.

ESCAPE BACKROOMS: DARKNESS HORROR (CGI LAB, 24th Apr, $4.99) - You find yourself trapped in an endless, abandoned parking garage. Dim lights flicker overhead, concrete levels stretch into darkness, and something moves just out of sight—always watching, always waiting. Navigate the winding corridors, uncover eerie clues, and solve twisted puzzles to search for a way out.

Escape Game The Nostalgic Cafe (Regista, 1st May, $9.99) - This game is an escape-the-room game (mystery-adventure game). *Point the screen with a cursor to solve riddles, and story goes on.

Extreme Ride Legacy (COMMANDO PANDA, 25th Apr, $35.99) - Get behind the wheel with "Drift Legacy" and "Theft Ride Legacy", two adrenaline-fueled racing games in one epic bundle! In "Drift Legacy", master the art of drifting, earn rewards, upgrade your ride, and unlock new cars to dominate the streets.

Fantasy Grove (Downmeadowstreet, 26th Apr, $3.99) - Step into Fantasy Grove, a cozy walking adventure set in a magical forest teeming with charm and mystery. Meander through enchanted woodlands, uncover forgotten ruins. Whether you're going through lush meadows or pausing by a shimmering pond, every path invites you to slow down and enjoy the magic of the moment.

Farmyard Survivors (Viron Games, 5th May, $4.99) - Survive hordes of cute (but evil) animals attacking your farm in this fast-paced, lane-based roguelite. Recruit adorable heroes and unlock powerful support animals to protect your farm from relentless attackers!

Fit and Fry (Afil Games, 1st May, $4.99) - 40 levels to test your cooking skills! Heating the Stoves (Levels 1-10) More Elaborate Recipes (Levels 11-30) Master Challenges (Levels 31-40) With engaging visuals and satisfying effects, Fit and Fry is the perfect experience for puzzle and strategy challenge lovers. Grab your wooden spoon and prove you are the master of kitchen fitting!

Garden of Merging Numbers (SUCCESS, 1st May, $3.99) - This is a tower defense game where you attack and defeat enemy frogs approaching each turn using magical flowers. Challenge the 3-WAVE Mode with 120 turns and the ENDLESS MODE! Use flower upgrades and helpful items to protect your flower field!

Golf Up Tropical (SuperPowerUpGames, 2nd May, $6.99) - Golf Up Tropical is a fun-loaded golf game you can play with up to 4 friends in several game modes. In Tournament mode, you can pick between the Classic or Points options, in which you earn points by getting good results in the Holes and making quick decisions for bigger bonuses. You will also be able to play solo in Arcade mode and compare your score in the online ranking with that of your friends and players from around the world.

Hidden Capybaras with Orange: Collection (Whimsical Universes, 28th Apr, $5.99) - Hidden Capybaras with Orange: Collection is a hidden object game featuring capybaras as the stars. It includes both day and night levels. In the night levels, each capybara you find lights up the area around it, creating a magical night-time landscape.

High On Life (Squanch Games, 6th May, $39.99) - Travel to a variety of biomes and locations across the cosmos, go up against the nefarious Garmantuous and his gang of goons, collect loot, meet unique characters, and more, in the latest comedy adventure from Squanch Games!

Hood Story: Kaito Yamazaki (HazeSoft, 1st May, $17.99) - Immerse yourself in "Hood Story: Kaito Yamazaki," a captivating gaming experience that blends Beat em Up, RPG, and life simulation in a vast open world full of possibilities. Explore the bustling streets of Nishinari-ku in Osaka and dive into a ruthless gang war between young delinquents from two rival neighborhoods.

HUNDRED FIRES: The rising of red star -Complete Edition- (David Amado Fernández, 1st May, $12.00) - Hundred Fires: The Rising of Red Star – Complete Edition is a stealth-action game that pays tribute to the classics of the genre, delivering a tactical infiltration experience with an over-the-top, absurdly comedic narrative. Created by David Amado Fernández, this Complete Edition unites all three original episodes into one full adventure starring the legendary Valero Montenegro.

Hypotheses on the Symmetry between Vision and Hands (KAMIICHI DIGITAL, 1st May, $1.99) - In the game, you control the left hand with your left hand and the right hand with your right hand to reach the goal. The hands can change movement direction, jump, and run. Although it is a simple game, controlling two separate hands independently may cause significant stress for participants. Please do not force yourself to continue the experiment and take breaks as needed.

Jack Barau (Pixel Sunset Studio, 1st May, $12.99) - Help JACK BARAU, the pirate petrel, save his species! Wander across the island in search of lost fledglings. Each night, artificial lights disorient the Barau’s petrels, leaving the young birds at the mercy of lurking rats and stray cats. Gather a fragile but hopeful parade, and lead them to the ocean—where they can finally take flight toward freedom.

Kakureza Library (BOCSTE, 30th Apr, $4.99) - You Are an Apprentice Librarian:Step into the shoes of a new library staff member and work entirely at the front desk. Lend out materials, assist patrons with their inquiries, and more. Complete your one-month probation period to finish the game.

Kindaichi Mystery Series: The Honjin Murders (coly, 24th Apr, $11.04) - A mystery puzzle novel game full of the emotion, fear, and macabre from the Showa era has arrived in the modern Reiwa era. The Koto Murder Case... A horrifying locked room murder that beset the Ichiyanagi family. Together with a detective novelist from Okayama, your goal is to piece together testimonies collected from villagers and those involved in the incident and uncover the truth.

Magic Valley Hike (Downmeadowstreet, 25th Apr, $3.99) - Step into the heart of a mystical forest in Magic Valley Hike, a peaceful exploration game set in a magical valley filled with ancient trees, glowing meadows, and hidden paths. With no rush and no danger, your only goal is to wander, discover, and soak in the beauty around you.

Monster Survivors (QubicGames, 25th Apr, $4.99) - The world is overrun by terrifying creatures, and only the toughest will make it out alive! Battle endless waves of monsters, face massive bosses, and upgrade your survivors to become unstoppable. Every run is a new challenge! Improve your stats, unleash devastating abilities, and buy epic artifacts as you carve your path through the apocalypse.

Mystic Pathways (Afil Games, 30th Apr, $4.99) - Embark on a magical journey with Mystic Pathways, a puzzle game that challenges your logic and creativity. Manipulate enchanted trails on a beautifully designed hexagonal board to guide mystical fairies in collecting magical crystals and activating sacred altars.

Nanostorm (Asylum Square Interactive, 24th Apr, $4.99) - Dive into Nanostorm, a fast-paced, horizontal incremental shoot'em'up. Obliterate endless waves of vicious pixel-art monsters and harvest the vital nano essence they bleed. Pour this essence into a vast skill tree, unlocking game-changing perks that transform you into an unstoppable force.

NekoNeko Girls (AGE, 1st May, $3.40) - Collect pieces of the cute NekoNekoGirls and complete the puzzle! Clear stages to see high-quality images of NekoNekoGirls!

Nico Saves The State (Ratalaika Games, 2nd May, $4.99) - Followers of the notorious Dr. Voo Doom have taken over a city, demanding his release from prison. But this is merely a diversion as they gather Power Crystals to execute their true plan: teleporting their master to freedom! With the legendary hero Jack on vacation, the fate of Ririland now rests in the hands of Nico, the not-so-heroic lab assistant of Dr. Expo Zicion.

PRINCESS GAMES PACK: 7 in 1! (RuWaMo Games, 2nd May, $7.77) - Get ready for endless fun with this amazing bundle of 7 exciting games designed just for girls! From stylish fashion adventures to magical fairy tales and creative challenges, this collection has something for every young gamer.

Reel it! Fishing (SAT-BOX, 1st May, $9.80) - Let's go fishing on the Nintendo Switch™! Cast your rod at different locations, each with its own unique scenery and fish to catch! Share Joy-Con™, and up to 4 players can join in! Reach for the ultimate high score! Catch lots of fish and earn points! Aim for the biggest fish to earn the biggest rewards! Keep an eye out for rare creatures—there's more than just fish in this river!

Skating Rink Story (Kairosoft, 1st May, $14.00) - Let the elegant sound of carefully sharpened metal on meticulously maintained ice ring through your ears as you manage your very own ice skating rink. Train up your eager staff and enter them into competitions. But first things first—you're going to need a huge rink, a place where your customers can glide with glee.

Spellcaster University (RED ART GAMES, 2nd May, $19.99) - Become the director of Spellcaster University in a colorful world of heroic fantasy. Will you turn it into a black magic academy? A place in harmony with nature to train druids and shamans? Or something entirely your own.

Stasis Valley (Noobles Studio, 1st May, $9.99) - Stasis Valley is a 2D puzzle-platformer that follows Adam, a young man who has recently experienced a great loss. After this event he descends into a surreal valley within his own mind, where he must attempt to make sense of the world around him (as well as his emotions). Uncover the valley's secrets, and confront the dangers lurking within.

Stratogun (Numskull Games, 6th May, $10.99) - In an alternate reality you'd find Stratogun in your nearest arcade, consuming all of your hard-earned pocket change. Stratogun is a modern interpretation of the arcade classics of the 80's. It's easy to pick up, but very difficult to master. Shoot your way through of swarms of enemies, unlock weapons ships & perks to increase your chances of survival. Can you conquer the coveted top spot in the leaderboard, or will you die trying?

Submarine Survivor (eastasiasoft, 7th May, $4.99) - Get ready to dive into the ocean's depths, face fearsome sea creatures and collect experience crystals in roguelite action game Submarine Survivor! As you face the blue unknown, you’ll have to upgrade your submarines with various combinations of weapons and chips to become the Lord of the Ocean.

The Meownth (GAME NACIONAL, 3rd May, $9.99) - Your parents are away, and you’re in charge. The challenge? Keep the cat, the house, and yourself in check for a whole month. Work to earn money, buy food and essential items and maintain order. Pay attention to your energy, hunger, and health, both yours and the cat’s. If you manage to keep it all together, the bike is yours. If not… well, you might want to make a run for it before your parents get back home.

Truck Simulator 25 – American Driver (Testagamercreations, 6th May, $12/99) - Truck Simulator 25 - American Driver invites you to an exciting adventure on the roads of America, progressing through levels set in diverse locations — from industrial zones to quiet suburbs and the bustling city center. From hauling cargo across diverse landscapes to managing your trucking business, this game brings the thrill of the road to life.

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!