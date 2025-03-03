Another month is here, and this one is called March. Hooray! Aside from the fact that we're due a whole bunch of new games this month, it's also worth noting that we're now less than a month away from the highly-anticipated Switch 2 Direct showcase. Mmm, tasty.

But back to the games. There are some real big-hitters launching this month, and who better to highlight the upcoming releases than our very own video producing extraordinaire Alex? In the above video, he runs through every title you'll need to keep an eye on over the coming weeks, but just in case you're not in a position to watch right now (yes, you – get back to work), then we've compiled a handy list for you to peruse at your leisure down below.

So without further ado, let's get to it.

Everhood 2 - 4th March 2025

Everhood 2
Suikoden I & II HD Remaster - 6th March 2025

Suikoden
Sorry We're Closed - 6th March 2025

Sorry We're Closed
Mainframes - 6th March 2025

Mainframes
Centum - 11th March 2025

Centum
On Your Tail - 13th March 2025

On Your Tail
Kraino ReBirth - 14th March 2025

Kraino Rebirth
MLB The Show 25 - 18th March 2025

MLB The Show 25
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - 20th March 2025

Xenoblade Chronicles X
Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & The Envisioned Land - 21st March 2025

Atelia Yumia
Breakout Beyond - 25th March 2025

Breakout Beyond
Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark - 27th March 2025

Gal Guardians
Which new releases will you be picking up in March 2025? Let us know the one you're most excited for in the following poll and then take to the comments to share anything else that's on your radar.

Which game(s) launching in March 2025 are you most excited for?

(You may select up to 3 answers)