Another month is here, and this one is called March. Hooray! Aside from the fact that we're due a whole bunch of new games this month, it's also worth noting that we're now less than a month away from the highly-anticipated Switch 2 Direct showcase. Mmm, tasty.

But back to the games. There are some real big-hitters launching this month, and who better to highlight the upcoming releases than our very own video producing extraordinaire Alex? In the above video, he runs through every title you'll need to keep an eye on over the coming weeks, but just in case you're not in a position to watch right now (yes, you – get back to work), then we've compiled a handy list for you to peruse at your leisure down below.

So without further ado, let's get to it.

Everhood 2 - 4th March 2025