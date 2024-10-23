Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 781k

We first got a peek at On Your Tail in the November 2023 Indie World showcase, and now, almost a year on, publisher Humble Games and developer Memorable Games are gearing up for a Switch launch on 21st November.

This one will see you journey to the idyllic seaside town of Borgo Marina to relax, see the sights and catch some rays (and chop onions, according to the trailer). It's a life sim on this level, and the chance to befriend and build relationships with the animal locals (you're also an animal, by the way) gives off the staple Animal Crossing vibes that we've seen from many an eShop release in recent years.

But there's something a little less wholesome going on under the surface. A thief is disrupting the peace and it's up to you to hunt them down. This part seems to take place with crime scene deductions à la Ace Attorney, but there's also a card-game-inspired Deduction Mode where you'll piece things together through sweet little cutouts.

It's an unusual mix, yes, and the main visual design lacks the cuteness of Nintendo's life sim series, but if the two gameplay modes can gel together, this could be a welcome ray of sunshine in the winter months.

You'll find a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots below:

Solve Mysteries: Gather clues, and examine crime scenes to piece together past findings in the card-game-inspired deduction mode.

Build Relationships: Befriend the locals to learn more about them and strengthen your bond.

Mini Games: When you need a break from sleuthing, bask in the sun and enjoy a variety of mini-games around town including cooking, fishing, swimming and more!

If this looks like it might be up your street, a free demo is now available from the Switch eShop so you can see what the mystery's all about before it lands in full next month.