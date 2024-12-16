Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

After just scraping through a successful Kickstarter campaign, developer GameAtomic now has the Nintendo Switch in its sights for its upcoming pixel art metroidvania sequel, Kraino ReBirth.

We reviewed Kraino Origins for the Switch and awarded it a coveted score of 9/10, noting the game's excellent level design and appealing visuals. If you thought that one looked good, though, then you're in for a treat with ReBirth, as the pixel art design has been given a significant overhaul to really highlight the gorgeous gothic environments and enemies.

Kraino ReBirth is currently scheduled to launch on 14th March 2025, though this may be subject to change as development approaches the finishing line. Given that the fully interconnected world is a series-first for the Kraino franchise, we suspect there may be a few teething issues as GameAtomic grapples with this fresh approach.

Either way, we're pumped to see more! For now, let's check out the key features:

- HAND-CRAFTED PIXEL ART ANIMATION!

- BEAUTIFUL ATMOSPHERIC ENVIRONMENTS!

- METROIDVANIA LEVEL DESIGN (A SERIES FIRST)

- GOTHIC HEAVY METAL - CHIPTUNE HYBRID SOUNDTRACK

- POWERFUL ABILITIES

- SIDE QUESTS

- HIDDEN BRANCHING PATHS

- INTERESTING MINI BOSSES!

- UNIQUE MONSTER BOSSES!

We'll have more on Kraino ReBirth as get closer to its release date in March 2025.

What do you make of this one? Did you play Kraino Origins? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.