If you happened to miss out on 2021's Everhood, then you really need to sort yourself out and get on it soon, because it's awesome, and it's officially getting a sequel.

Everhood 2 has been announced by publisher Foreign Gnomes and is currently slated for release in 'early 2025'. Yeah, we thought that was quite a way off, too. Regardless, it's looking like it takes everything that makes the first one so great and dials it all up a couple of notches.

You'll once again be partaking in psychedelic music-based battles, traversing a weird and wonderful overworld, and even creating your own battles with the Custom Battle Editor - neat!

Let's take a look at the core features

- Master the music-based battles with over 100 songs!

- Voyage through a transcendental journey across 8-10 hours

- Enter a wild universe with mind-bending visuals

- Conquer the unconquerable

- Custom Battle Editor Support

- Make funny friends!

We'll be sure to provide more information, including the game's release date, as soon as we hear.

Are you looking forward to a sequel to Everhood? Let us know in the comments down below.