Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 797k

Atari and Choice Provisions, the team behind the BIT.TRIP games, have announced that Breakout Beyond is launching on Switch (and other platforms) on 25th March 2025.

We're flipping things from horizontal to vertical and going "beyond" (sorry) what Breakout has ever done before. Moving through neon-drenched levels and puzzles, it's an explosive light show that's absorbing and fun.

There are 72 levels to break your way through, and you'll get some help from special blocks that provide power-ups, boosts, and barriers. Plus, you can play with a friend in local co-op.

This is just the latest in a long line of Atari revivals that keep surprising us. We've seen Yars get a new lease of life through WayForward in Yars Rising. I, Robot is making a comeback thanks to Jeff Minter's Llamasoft. And Lunar Lander also made a return in Lunar Lander Beyond.

Are you looking forward to Breakout Beyond? Let us know in the comments.