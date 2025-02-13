Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 796k

Update [ ]: Developer à la mode is bringing its neon-soaked horror Sorry We're Closed to Switch on 6th March 2025. Hooray!

Billed as an "eccentric story-driven survival horror" — and that trailer more than sells that concept — Sorry We're Closed puts you in the shoes of Michelle, a woman who has been cursed by a demon who is looking for love. Taking place in both London and in a mysterious demon world, Michelle wants to break free of her curse, but with the power of the third eye, she can see other demons out in the world and use her powers to her advantage.

With RPG-style dialogue trees, first and third-person action, and stunning retro-style visuals, Sorry We're Here is a pure celebration of the survival horror genre. We've been expecting this announcement since it was rated last month, and you can read about that just below the screenshots...

When the Switch version drops next month, a host of brand new features will be added to the game (and if you have it on PC already, you'll get these via a free update): rebalanced combat, improved sensitivity, aim assist, difficulty options, New Game +, Time Attack, and Gyro aiming on Switch.

Akupara Games' critically acclaimed survival horror Sorry We're Closed may be making its way to the Nintendo Switch in the near future.

As spotted by Gematsu (thanks, GoNintendo), the title, developed by newcomer à la mode games, has been rated for the Switch, PS5, and PS4 via the Taiwanese ratings board. Originally launched for Steam on 14th November 2024, Sorry We're Closed has recieved plenty of positive reception from critics and players alike.





GamesRadar+ even stated "Resident Evil 4 and Silent Hill can't match this neon-soaked survival horror for its sheer inventiveness", which sounds like pretty high praise to us! Even just viewing the launch trailer for its Steam release, it's clear that Sorry We're Closed is bursting with unique atmosphere, gameplay, and character, with some clear inspiration taken from classic Suda51 games.

It's likely just a matter of time until an official announcement is made for the Switch release, so we'll keep our eyes and ears peeled in the coming days and weeks. In the meantime, survival horror fans will have plenty to keep them busy this year with the likes of Crow Country, Fear the Spotlight, and RetroRealms: Ash vs Evil Dead all now available for download via the Switch eShop.