Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 793k

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land sees the Atelier series reaching new heights with a huge open-world style map and a deep focus on exploration. And in today's new trailer, Koei Tecmo has detailed many of the game's new and returning features.

Focusing on the new to start with, Atelier Yumia sees the titular alchemist explore a vast and "seamless" open-world, meaning she has multiple ways of getting around. This includes the ability to double jump, a motorbike that she can just magic out of thin air, and... a gun?

Out in the world, you'll need to keep an eye on your energy, a resource that helps with both exploration and crafting. While exploring, you can craft simple recipes by using your energy, but it also allows you to take reduced fall damage while jumping down from large cliffs.

Energy is also consumed when you enter 'manabound areas', locations that are overrun with dense mana. This slowly drains your energy and also restricts the type of movement you can do in any given area. Fortunately, there are ways to restore energy in the world, such as picking up Alstahlia Flowers and finding landmarks.

Dotted around the world are dungeons, where Yumia will need to solve puzzles to progress. Inside these dungeons, you'll find rare materials and 'memory vials', the latter of which will help you discover even more secrets.

Combat has also shifted into real-time action here, with attacks (essentially, items that you craft to use in battle) assigned to face buttons. You can also swap between characters mid-battle, and change between short and long-ranged mode. The aim is to stun the enemy to deal a huge amount of damage.

One feature we're very excited about doesn't involve exploring or battling, however. New to Atelier Yumia, you can now build your own base, which seems to consist of different builds. Basically, you can make your own town, and that'll dish out even more rewards for Yumia and friends.

That's a lot to pack into a four-minute trailer, but it looks like Atelier Yumia, Gust, and Koei Tecmo are going big here. The game looks fantastic, and we loved the Atelier Ryza trilogy, so we're excited to see where the series can go from here.

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land launches on Switch on 21st March 2025. Will you be crafting your way through the spring season? Let us know in the comments.