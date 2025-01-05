Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 790k

Another major release arriving on Switch this March is Suikoden I & II HD Remaster. Konami previously showed JRPG fans the opening trailers and now it's back with some more gameplay footage.

It's a short scene but highlights a moment where your party is bolstered with more characters. Here's a look:





"H-Hey, what's that supposed to mean? Don't talk nonsense" - Sasuke



When this remaster arrives it will come with additional features including 2x and 4x battle speeds as well as an auto-battle option. Konami has also been busy spotlighting the 108 characters from the series on social media in the leadup to the big release: