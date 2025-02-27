Switch 2 rumours have kind of slowed down since Nintendo aired the first look at the system in January, but there are still some floating about. Now, in an update, we've got a look at what's apparently a leaked model of the system's dock.

While Nintendo has shown off the new system in its initial reveal trailer (along with a new set of Joy-Con controllers and their possible mouse-like capabilities), the dock remains a little more mysterious. There have been some supposed leaks already, and now the latest look doing the rounds online is in the form of a 3D CAD model.

These photos have reportedly been shared by the same leaker who posted photos of the system ahead of its official reveal last year. The 3D model on display includes a look at the dock from the front, an angled perspective from the back, a top-down view where you can see how the Switch successor connects to the unit, and the base.

As website 'wccftech' notes, this 3D model appears to feature a "grid on the base of the dock" which could perhaps suggest an adjustment to the system's "cooling and air intake". As we've mentioned in our Switch 2 guide here on Nintendo Life, the HDMI port for the dock seems to be the only certainty at the moment, with the system also likely to charge using a USB-C AC adapter.

Keep in mind this 3D model of the dock all stems from a supposed leak, so there's no guarantee it's necessarily the real deal and it's probably best to just treat this as a mockup for now. Nintendo's Direct broadcast for the Switch 2 will take place on 2nd April 2025, so we'll get a proper look at the system's official dock design then.