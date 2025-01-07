Rolling Stone has published its list of the top 50 video games of all time, compiling every title that it believes was not only significantly influential upon release, but remains great to play this very day.

Naturally, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has claimed the top spot, and while there are no doubt some Zelda purists who would scoff at its lofty position, we're honestly not that surprised. It's a phenomenal game through and through, and it deserves its place on the throne.

Honestly, it's a pretty safe list overall, and the only major omission that we've been able to glean is that there's no 3D Mario title represented. Super Mario World is sitting pretty at number four, but we find it kind of baffling that not even the incredible Super Mario Galaxy made the cut.

We're also a little bemused at the inclusion of Mario Kart 64 over the infinitely more accomplished Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but we're not going to lose sleep over this one. 64 is still an exceptional racing game, but it's not the very best in the series, in our eyes.

It's worth checking out the full list, but here's a look at Rolling Stone's top ten games of all time:

10. Super Metroid

9. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

8. Final Fantasy VII

7. Metal Gear Solid

6. Half-Life 2

5. The Last of Us

4. Super Mario World

3. Grand Theft Auto V

2. Tetris

1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild