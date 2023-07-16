The Famicom is now 40 years old. Time, huh? That's four whole decades of 8-bit Nintendo games, many of which defined entire genres and birthed enduring characters and series that would go forth and flourish in future console generations and are still starring in system-sellers today.

In honour of 40 years of quality from our video game purveyors of choice, we're publishing this list of the 100 Best Nintendo Games ever made. We're talking first-party published titles here, most of which Nintendo developed in-house, although you'll see some select second-party gems nestled in amongst all the gold from Kyoto's finest.

As with many of our ranked lists, this selection of the finest Nintendo games available to humanity is governed by each game's User Ratings on our database. Yes, this is a reader-ranked list, and a dynamic one that can change in real-time as individual game scores go up and down. As such, registered Nintendo Life users can click on the stars beside each game below and score them out of 10 and exert your influence on the ranking. If you've rated these games before, good on you! If not, it's never too late!

A couple of notes before we begin. We've excluded a handful of games to prevent repetition. The Wii U version of Breath of the Wild, for example, is incredible, but not enough to warrant having Breath of the Wild occupy two spots in the Top 10 (apologies for the spoiler there, but c'mon!). In cases where we've deemed the two entries to be too similar, we've kept the higher of the two (which, perhaps surprisingly, isn't always the HD or Deluxe Switch version). We've also removed all compilations in order to give more individual games a chance to shine. Complaints to the usual address.

Okay, that's enough prevarication. On with the countdown of the 100 Top Nintendo games of all time, starting with...

100. Diddy Kong Racing (N64) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Rare Release Date: 24th Nov 1997 ( USA ) / 21st Nov 1997 ( UK/EU )













Diddy Kong Racing did for Mario Kart 64 pretty much what Banjo-Kazooie would soon do for Super Mario 64; namely, take the template put down by Nintendo and expand on it with colour and creativity to produce far more than a mere homage. DKR expanded the single-player into an adventure and the addition of planes and hovercraft required much larger, more complex circuits to race around. The game also provided the console debuts of Banjo and Conker. What more do you want, jam on it?

97. TRIANGLE STRATEGY (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Square Enix Release Date: 4th Mar 2022 ( USA ) / 4th Mar 2022 ( UK/EU )

















Triangle Strategy is an absolute triumph for Artdink and Square Enix, a fantastic mix of satisfyingly strategic battles, an excellent choice-driven campaign narrative and top-notch world-building, all of which come together to form one of the finest tactical RPGs we've played in a very long time. There's an absolute ton of content here, with a huge story featuring multiple paths to take depending on the choices you make and several properly impactful endings to enjoy on return visits. Serenoa Wollfort's epic journey is a joy from start to finish, a grand and ambitious adventure that stands proud as one of the very finest examples of its genre on Switch.

96. Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising (GBA) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Intelligent Systems Release Date: 23rd Jun 2003 ( USA ) / 3rd Oct 2003 ( UK/EU )









Coming a couple of years after the original GBA entry in Intelligent Systems' Wars series, Advance Wars 2 might not have shaken things up a whole lot, but it offered a slew of nice additions, as well as a fun new campaign to work your way through. Certain COs were tweaked to be less overpowered (Max, anyone?) making this a more balanced game than its predecessor. It's arguably more of the same, but when the first course was so delicious, who wouldn't want a second helping?

95. Pikmin (GCN) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 2nd Dec 2001 ( USA ) / 14th Jun 2002 ( UK/EU )







Shigeru Miyamoto takes up gardening and before you know it he's cracked out Nintendo's version of the Real-Time Strategy genre! Featuring tiny little plant creatures that you order around in groups to pick up rubbish, harvest fruit and battle bugs and other beasties, it's disarmingly charming and utterly bloodthirsty at the same time. You become very protective of the little critters that do your bidding and there's an immense feeling of guilt when you accidentally command a legion into a watery grave or awaken a nest of sleeping monsters that proceed to munch though great swathes of your army. The sequel might have had some great refinements and additions, but there's something to be said about the taut design and focus of the original Pikmin. We like it a lot.

92. Splatoon 3 (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo Release Date: 9th Sep 2022 ( USA ) / 9th Sep 2022 ( UK/EU )

















Splatoon 3 is more of the same, but refined to borderline mechanical perfection. It's the most fun we’ve had with an online shooter in years, and for series veterans it makes Splatoon 2 feel entirely redundant for all but its unique single-player content. It feels like the development team has solved every problem the Splatoon community was bleating on about, and then fixed some more that we didn’t even realise were problems until they were fixed. There's nothing revolutionary about it compared to its predecessors, and it's perhaps missing a Big New Idea™ that you might expect after five years, but Splatoon 3 is the pinnacle of the series, and the pinnacle of shooters on Switch.

91. Donkey Kong Country (SNES) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Rare Release Date: 21st Nov 1994 ( USA ) / 24th Nov 1994 ( UK/EU )













This classic 16-bit platformer from Rare revitalised the character of Donkey Kong and introduced new members of the DK clan in a game that looked unimaginably impressive running on Super NES hardware back in the day. Donkey Kong Country's faux 3D sprites may not have aged too gracefully, but the underlying gameplay is as solid as it was in 1994 — this is still a thoroughly enjoyable romp.

90. Tales of Symphonia (GCN) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Namco Release Date: 13th Jul 2004 ( USA ) / 19th Nov 2004 ( UK/EU )

















The GameCube entry in Namco's Tales series, Tales of Symphonia, could be fairly described as an RPG for non-fans of the genre. The battle system is active and forgoes the static menus you might expect in favour of the 'Multi-Line Linear Motion Battle System' which makes things more dynamic for players who like that sort of thing. This was the first entry to feature 3D graphics and although the plot might be a little workaday if you're at all familiar with the genre, there's a lot to love here. The game was also released for PS2 in Japan, and PS3 worldwide, so the GameCube isn't the only place to catch up with Lloyd and the gang.



89. Advance Wars (GBA) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Intelligent Systems Release Date: 10th Sep 2001 ( USA ) / 11th Jan 2002 ( UK/EU )







The first Advance Wars is a turn-based tactical classic. It might not have the huge amount of COs and new units that its sequels would bring, but as a result it feels more balanced and approachable; it generally feels very fair, even if you lose. And in those rare instances that it risks infuriating you, the immensely charming graphics and top notch music keep a smile on your face. We love a bit of Fire Emblem, but we've had our fingers crossed for years that Advance Wars will return some day. Keep 'em crossed.

86. Splatoon 2 (Switch) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EPD Release Date: 21st Jul 2017 ( USA ) / 21st Jul 2017 ( UK/EU )

















Splatoon 2 is just about everything you could ask for from a sequel. It builds on everything the original online team shooter set up and then some; almost every single major issue people had with the first game has been resolved, showing that Nintendo is genuinely listening and wants to deliver the absolute best experience possible. It maintains the freshness you’d expect and throws in countless big and small changes and additions, every one of them for the better. Splatoon 2 is simply ink-redible.

85. Pokémon Crystal (GBC) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Game Freak Release Date: 29th Jul 2001 ( USA ) / 2nd Nov 2001 ( UK/EU )

















Pokémon Crystal is the perfect swan song to what many fans consider the best generation of Pokémon games and the series' final Game Boy Color entry. It featured a plethora of welcome new features over the base games — including the ability to play as a female character for the first time — plus more things to do, tweaked graphics and UI, and a slight notch up in the challenge department. Crystal took what Pokémon Gold and Silver did so marvellously and made Johto worth exploring once more – and Kanto for the umpteenth time for that matter. It truly proves that nostalgia is far from the sole factor that makes this game so great to pick up again.

84. F-Zero X (N64) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 27th Oct 1998 ( USA ) / 6th Nov 1998 ( UK/EU ) Available On: NSO + Expansion Pack

















Forum wars continue to wage over whether F-Zero X or its successor on GameCube is the superior white-knuckle futuristic racer. Both are essential, of course. The 64-bit entry is metal: pure, simple, guitar-screeching, all-out metal. EAD stripped back extraneous detail to achieve the smoothest, most blistering and nail-bitingly precise racing experience. At this speed, on these dizzying tracks, even the tiniest prod on the spindly analogue stick matters, and the original N64 pad offers peak precision for micro adjustments which make the difference between gracefully sweeping through a corner with nary a pixel to spare… or catching said corner and ricocheting between barriers to an explosive, humiliating retirement. How much more metal could this get? None. None more metal. Flaming skulls and chromed motorcycles would actually reduce the metal content of this game.

83. Super Smash Bros. (N64) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: HAL Laboratory Release Date: 26th Apr 1999 ( USA ) / 19th Nov 1999 ( UK/EU )













Bearing in mind how carefully Nintendo began managing its characters and their image after the misfire of the (first) Super Mario Bros. movie in the early '90s, it's remarkable that the original Super Smash Bros. and its inter-franchise scrapping got off the drawing board at HAL Laboratory. Fortunately, Masahiro Sakurai's crossover brawler was permitted to exist. At the time, the idea of a 'platform' fighting game without health bars was pretty revolutionary. Instead, as you beat up your opponent, they'd become more vulnerable to knockback from your attacks, with the aim being to knock them out of the arena entirely. Catering for up to four players with a simple control scheme (especially compared to other fighting games) and the addition of weapons and power-ups to spice things up, this first Smash was a rock-solid foundation for a series that would become one of the world's biggest fighting franchises. The number of combatants and complexity of the N64 original may pale in comparison with later rosters, which plucked from the annals of video gaming history, but we still look back fondly on the very first time we had the opportunity to open a can of whoop-ass on Pikachu.