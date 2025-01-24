Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 794k

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition will land on the Switch this March, and ahead of this Wii U title's return, pre-order deals are now going live in North America.

If you're planning on picking up a physical copy, you might want to check out Best Buy, as it will be offering a fancy mini metal poster and stand featuring the game's key artwork. If you've already pre-ordered from this store, this should be added to your existing order.

This item is available in limited quantities, so be sure to act fast if you're interested. If we hear about a similar offer in other locations, we'll be sure to let you know.

As previously revealed, there will also be some early purchase bonuses if you end up ordering a digital or physical copy of the game. This includes an "exploration support pack" containing the survival armor series, advanced storm assault rifle, 11 augments, advanced iron knife, and 100,000 credits. Here's a look:

Apart from this, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition will come with enhanced visuals, added story elements and more. Check out our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life for more information about this upcoming release: