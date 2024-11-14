“This story never truly ends…”
We’ve been waiting almost 10 years to understand what the final words of Xenoblade Chronicles X mean. We’re used to earth-shattering plot reveals from Monolith Soft at this point, but even for Tetsuya Takahashi, the final sequence of Xenoblade Chronicles X drops a metric ton of them, offering more questions than answers.
Fortunately, we might finally be getting some answers. Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is coming to Switch, and we’re not just getting the original Wii U game all spruced up. We’re getting “new story elements” to boot. We don’t know what that means yet, but one big question hangs in the air: Will the Definitive Edition tie up with the numbered entries in some way?
We’ll be going over some fairly spoilery bits from the whole series here, particularly the ending of X and Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s DLC, Future Redeemed. So, you’ve been warned...
Let’s start with the Definitive Edition trailer – specifically, the end. If you’ve seen the ending to the Wii U game, you’ll recognise the set-up here. Lao – a major character and one-time ally who eventually betrays BLADE, the organisation your character works for – lies unconscious on the beach. He’s approached by a cloaked figure whom we’ve never seen before. The camera zooms in to Lao, who opens his eyes, and the screen cuts to black.
The trailer expands on this slightly. We still get the man in black, and the camera still zooms in on Lao’s face. But now we get a closer shot of the black hooded figure, but this time he starts removing his hood. He even gets a line of dialogue – “Fancy seeing you here.” But of course, we still don't see his face before the cut.
We’re going to find out who this man is, but we already know a little. He’s The Black Knight, a figure we were only introduced to thanks to the game’s concept art. And looking at that reveals some potential ties to other instalments.
The character art is much bulkier, for sure, but the datamined character model does match the art pretty closely, including that rather prominent blue glowing crystal. Is this a precursor to the Core Crystal, a concept introduced in Xenoblade Chronicles 2? The placement is pretty perfect, and there’s no reason Monolith Soft won’t go back and add to that “placeholder” design – just look at what happened to Alvis’ key-shaped necklace in Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition.
Some people think that The Black Knight in the new trailer has a very familiar voice in English – David Menkin, who voices Malos in Xenoblade Chronicles 2. It’s probably not Malos directly, and we think the voice sounds a little different, but if there's any kind of connection, it could all hinge on whether that Core Crystal is Logos, Malos' Core and one part of the Trinity Processor. Think of A, Ontos' discarded consciousness in Future Redeemed, and we could have something similar.
Speaking of Future Redeemed, it's finally time to talk about that radio broadcast. This one single radio broadcast is enough to open the gates of possibility wide open for not just Xenoblade, but the entire Xeno series.
The broadcast plays casually in the background as Matthew talks to his sister Na’el while trapped in the memory version of Earth, right before Klaus’ experiment, which kickstarts the entire Xenoblade series. While it casually namedrops things from Xenosaga and Xenogears, we’ll focus on X here, namely the Earthlife Colonization Project, also known as Project Exodus.
These could all just be fun little references, but with the Definitive Edition on the horizon, that seems unlikely. The basis of the ECP is outlined pretty clearly in X’s opening, and one major detail lines up in both the radio and the intro – the month of departure, July.
The implication is that the ECP took place before and during Klaus’ world-splitting experiment. But hundreds of thousands of people were also thrown through dimensional gateways, suggesting there are more worlds and universes than just Alrest and Bionis.
Which takes us neatly back to Xenoblade Chronicles X and the world of Mira. Mira is a beautiful planet. It’s also really weird. The sidequests are the heart of Xenoblade X, and they reveal some shocking things about the planet – none of the species on Mira speak the same language, but everything is automatically translated. Other than the Nopon, who originate from Mira, all species arrived via a flash of light. Professor B, one of the many residents of New Los Angeles, used his car-shaped machine (Great Scott!) to time travel, but it was eventually, and mysteriously, destroyed. He also appears to be an extremely evolved form of human.
There’s also the huge dangling thread left in the ending – despite Central Life’s database, where humanity’s DNA is stored, being destroyed, the humans still exist. Elma concludes, “It’s something about this planet…”
Those are just a few things, but Klaus’ experiment could easily have caused these incidents. Nothing is normal about the planet, as the sun rises and sets in the same place, and the planet’s five moons are tidally locked. Mira doesn’t fit in with the equation yet, but it would be easy enough to do – we’ve seen Monolith retcon things in the past to make other games fit neatly into a timeline, and the devs may do it with X.
So, some food for thought! We haven’t touched on every single scenario or possibility, but we don’t think it’s a coincidence that we’re getting Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition after that Future Redeemed DLC. The world of Mira has many secrets, and it may all link back to Klaus, Logos, and who knows what else.
Anyhow, what we really want to know is whether we can throw Tatsu out of a window? No more potato jokes, Monolith Soft…
Do you think Xenoblade Chronicles X will be tied into the numbered entries? Do you want it to be? Vote in our polls below and get talking in the comments.
The debates will rage. Just let Monolith Soft cook...
Xenogears full remake, pretty please.
I'm fairly certain they'll add something that will tie X to the other games. Every game is already within the same universe. X's story about traveling through space could easily be added upon.
Now Nintendo has a huge player base for the Xenoblade games, I have no doubt this will lead into Y & Z sequels with some connection to the main series.
I’m excited that the latest MMO-esque play test Nintendo did recently may be linked to XCX’s online functions.
this series lost me when they threw out the gorgeous hand drawn art for creepy CG.
I'd ask for a Xenogears re: but there is 0 chance they will do it right. So.
@fR0z3nS0u1
Xenogears belong to Square-Enix though. While Xenosaga is Bandai Namco's. Monolithsoft just wanted their own original game to have a Xeno title too.
@Erigen
It feels like you are arguing that the games aren't related.
@-wc- I just said they're all in the same universe, I'm just being vague cause I can't guarantee that X will be connected to the others.
I think there will be a Xenoblade Chronicles X2 given that this game is getting ported to Switch.
If MonolishSoft didn't have any plans for this story arch going forward, it wouldn't make sense to put the effort into giving this the Definitive Edition Treatment - the developer would have just let this one die with the Wii U.
Something interesting to note is that in the og Japanese script, the BLADE acronym stands for Beyond the Logos Artificial Destiny Emancipator, which might give the Malos theory a bit more credibility (Malos = Logos).
Imo the voice does sound way different from Malos tho. I'm also 100% expecting the Black Knight character design to be altered under that big hood to whatever they need for the story lol, check out the huge difference in character design between Addam in base game XC2 and in Torna.
I'm so torn between wanting XC4 and XCX2... It's tough to choose which I want "more" as I want them both equally lol.
I'm grateful Nintendo announced the game but we need more information: how does the combat work, is the original OST returning plus additional info on the online modes.
I'm hoping this is a faithful remaster of the original Wii U title and I hope no content is removed/altered.
X isn’t connected to mainline, and never will be. The backstories between 1 and X are vastly different with no compatibility between them at all. The radio is a point I’m tired of people bringing up- given that it’s just an easteregg that fits thematically with what’s currently ongoing in that scene. Showcasing different elements of humanity abandoning their world- or conflicts that caused humanity to have to flee. The date for the launch that’s showcased on the radio isn’t even the right date of the ship’s launch in X either.
i hope they are not connecting the games more.
I think it was fun with XC 1,2 and 3 but its enough... at a certain point it becomes a mess like resident evil.
It always did in my head canon. They just need a few tweaks to make it official.
I don't need everything in life to be connected. I just want XCX 2.
I’ve finally sunk my teeth into Xenoblade Definitive Edition on switch and even though I’ve played it on Wii and 3DS, it’s hitting so differently on Switch. Im enjoying it sooo much more than I have in the past. I got Mario & Luigi and Xenoblade the same day and haven’t been able to put Xenoblade down to give Mario and Luigi and try. And I was more excited about M&L!
Point being, I’ll be getting X next year so hopefully it at least connects to the first!
It’s already connected in my head b/c Nopon, but the radio seals the deal.
I’m more than ready to move on though. I don’t want to one day have to replay XCX, XCX2, XC, XC2 and XC3 so I know what’s going on in XC 7, 8 and 9. See the newest SW trilogy. 😩
The XC games are connected w/ Gears and Saga, so let them make a new trilogy with all new everything that’s sort of connected. Why hold themselves back trying to make stuff fit? It works for DQ, FF, Tales, Ys etc.
I really don't think it needs to be tied in any more than Future Redeemed already did.
I do feel like there does kind of need to be some sort of epilogue story to 3 at some point to tidy up some of the rather unsatisfying loose ends it still has hanging over it even after Future Redeemed, but I'm kind of okay with consigning that to some side lore or a Warriors spinoff or something; for the most part I think the series would be best served having the next game be a fresh start.
@Erigen
whoops, I didnt see your previous comment, more accurately I didnt connect the two comments. I'll go back to sleep.
✌️😙 🎶
I have one question:
I do plan on eventually playing the trilogy in the future, but do I need to play them in order to understand X?
"It's uncontrollable"
lol!
@fR0z3nS0u1 I'd love to see one as well, but SquEnix is the owner of the IP. If Monolith were to remake Xenogears, they would have to change a lot. Also, Xenoblade 3 is literally soaking with references to Gears, such as reincarnating pair of main characters, fighting against an organization that controls the world from the shadows, Matthew looks like Fei (hello?) etc.
So, for me remake of Xenogears needs to be done with cooperation with the IP owners and that might never happen or we might need to wait a long looong time.
Cheers
Nope, not reading this article for now as I haven't played any Xenoblade Chronicles yet (apart from the first one on Wii, but barely so it doesn't count) - at this point I think I'll start with X when my discounted physical copy of its rerelease arrives!
@xenobladexfan I doubt there'll be much difference gameplay-wise, besides maybe some quality of life improvements. They probably won't change the main story either aside from adding on the epilogue they teased, though I honestly wish they would. It felt like half of it was cut and the rest held together with scotch tape and chewing gum. Plenty of the side stories were pretty interesting, so it feels like a waste to leave it like that.
@-wc- You know they could had just done that on purpose so to distinguish this Xenoblade X from the other Xenoblade. After all the other one wasn't even suppose to be called Xenoblade to begin with so it make sense that it use its own anime style arts whereas this one focus more on the scientific CGI.
@Serpenterror
IMO they started using soulless CGI in place of anime artwork with xenosaga, which was the very second Xeno game, so I was being a bit sarcastic admittedly. I loved Xenogears but the Saga games left me cold and the series just never got me back ✌️
Spoilers ahead!
What I don't get in the article is the assumption, that project Exodus happens at the same time when Klaus does his world-splitting experiment. How would this even work? And humankind left Earth when the war was already ongoing, right? When Klaus did his shenanigans, the sourrounding environment was normal, if I remember correctly.
And another topic:
Elma brings skell technology to earth (outro from X), but before in xenoblade 1 and 2 skell-like entities and big robots already exist. So idk how this could come together. I'd assume after future redeemed technology from Klaus' time would continue and even then they had large robots already, or am I wrong?
Anyway, as I didn't play the old xeno games I instantly assumed that it would be Elma comming to earth in the outro of future redeemed. It made sense to me, because it's also a "blade" game and it would mean X is a sequel at any point after the trilogy. But this would make the answering of my second topic even harder.
I can understand why people assume it's KOS-MOS, but I think their confidence is too strong for the most part, because we don't know jack atm. I think some people now just want to yell KOS-MOS even if it's just a guess to be right in the end and able to say "I told you so".
Though Xenoblade Chronicles trilogy tied up nicely it is one of my favourite series of all time. So I would most like a no.4.
However, I'd be very happy with any of those suggestions or even a MS new series altogether.
@Anachronism, the soundtrack is Hiroyuki Sawano's property, that is why I'm concerned some soundtracks might be missing; my favourite song in the game, was licensed for use in game.
I also hope to see some additional music too, with some of Hiroyuki Sawano's new singers.
My favourite song from XCX:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sx_KOScY4n8&pp=ygUbTWVsYW5jaG9saWEgeGVub2JsYWRlICBtYXgg
Censorship = no buy.
@xenobladexfan Remaster is based on the censored worldwide Wii U version.
@Vyacheslav333 I played the EU version on Wii U and it was fine, it still had swimsuits and hot outfits, it's just I'm worried that they might cut some stuff out of the Switch version like songs and outfits.
I want a crossover DLC with Hideo Kojima. Future Revengeanced!
This is the only game series in the world where he could join and the plot would get more grounding and down to earth.
@HeadPirate metal gear solid staff actually worked on XCX.
I dunno. Why are you asking me?
@xenobladexfan
Haha, awesome.
@HeadPirate yeah like it was guys such as Takayuki Yanase, https://mynintendonews.com/2014/12/01/the-metal-gear-rising-mechanical-designer-helped-create-mechs-for-xenoblade-chronicles-x/
Strangely enough, he designed the Mecha and also mobile suit Gundam.
There was already a connection with XC1, there are Telethia in XCX. And Future Connected gave a idea how they got there.
I feel like I'm the only fan of the series who doesn't want X anywhere near the numbered entries' story.
It's such a dumb, convoluted setup that doesn't fit into anything we know about the universes of 1-3, anything they could do to tie those into X would feel hella forced and kind of like an..a-pull to me.
@Ham-n-jam the hooded guy is a character who's mentioned in X at a couple points and his skell is a big centerpiece of the conflicts on both earth and Mira.
...lol....Uncontrollable.
(aka, the "HOLY CRAP GIANT BOSS RUN AWAY!!" theme)
@batmanbud2 Not at all. SO FAR... so far X isn't connected to the numbered trilogy. Though, that may (and likely) will change going forward. The other tricky part is WHERE it would fit in. So, for now, no you don't have to play the numbered ones, but could change by the time X2 hits sometime down the road.
@VoidofLight Come on now... you know Tetsuya Takahashi better than that! Both Xenogears and Xenosaga were supposed to be part of a series spanning like, what... a billion games? (haha) Now that he has a version of this "franchise" that's selling huge, he's obviously going to take advantage and make all of it tie together!
They can loosely tie in another piece of the puzzle if they want, but I think a whole new game would do better in the long run as it would need some serious gameplay hours in order to bring everything together in a meaningful way and not a rough, shoehorned way, I feel.
@xenobladexfan My impression was that Sawano had fairly positive feelings toward X, so I'd be surprised if they couldn't work something out. I'm pretty picky about lyrics and not a fan of rap in general, so most of that isn't for me, but the instrumentation on a lot of the soundtrack is great.
Whatever it is, it's Monolith. I'm there the moment the clock ticks over to launch day. They wowed me with all the mainline entries, and have continued to impress me with just how much they've helped throughout the Switch generation. They've seriously managed to rank up as one of my favorite dev teams. If Monolith is there, I'm there. It's as simple as that.
@thor8467 They’re probably a worlds that Klaus mentioned existed at the end of 2, but I don’t think X has any direct connection. Neither does Saga and Gears. Gears legally can’t, and neither can Saga (with the only inclusions being bandai allowing them to add saga stuff).
If X were going to connect to mainline, they would have already done so with Xenoblade 2. They would’ve made 2’s backstory the war at the start of X instead of an entirely different war.
@Anachronism, that would be great, I heard him saying the soundtrack was the foundation of his work afterwards.
https://www.reddit.com/r/Xenoblade_Chronicles/comments/13tfac9/hiroyuki_sawano_mentioned_in_his_fanclub_blog/?rdt=47169
I would be very pleased if some of the music is faithfully remastered for the switch version similar to the way Nintendo, did it for Xenoblade in 2020.
Hiroyuki Sawano is a lot more popular nowadays, he works with various artists in Asia and has millions of views on social media.
I want Gears/Saga Enhanced/Definitive Editions!
Hell, I want a .hack//IMOQ definitive edition as well!
@Erigen Xenosaga is co-owned between Monolith Soft and Bandai Namco. Xenogears is fully owned by Square Enix.
Note also that Xenosaga was in many ways a reboot of Perfect Works and directly contradicts or reuses elements from Xenogears in a way that's incompatible with them being prequels to Xenogears. Best we can say is that Xenogears is analogous to a Xenosaga Part V, in the original concept that Xenosaga Episode 2 would actually be Episodes 2 & 3 and Xenosage Episode III would be episodes 4, 5, & 6 – prior to the condensing of the plot in the two sequels.
Xenoblade is a second reboot, but as of Future Redeemed has made clear that Xenosaga is likely still canon to it and takes place sometime after Klaus's backstory.
Xenoblade X seems to parallel Xenosaga, so if they don't directly retcon it to fit this moment in time as a reboot of Xenosaga, then Xenosaga is still that story.
Bandai Namco has a good relationship with Nintendo and recently re-released their other Monolith Soft Gen VI series, Baten Kaitos (which was the direct inspiration for both the name "Mira" and the idea of XB2's Cloud Sea). They've also been credited in Xenoblade 2 and Xenoblade 3 as XB2 includes KOS-MOS and T-elos as unlockable Blades, and XB3 references events from Xenosaga. So they'll almost certainly republish Xenosaga at some point, and almost certainly on a Nintendo console.
Square Enix has also been republishing their Gen III, IV, V, and VI titles on Nintendo and sometimes other consoles – some as Remakes (HD-2D or otherwise), others as upscaled or even HD Remasters, others as semi-straight ports. I would anticipate Xenogears to eventually get the same treatment the Mana Trilogy, the Romancing SaGa Trilogy, HD-2D Dragon Quest Erdrick Trilogy, Chrono Cross, and Live-a-Live and FINAL FANTASY VII, VIII, IX, X+X-2, and XII got. I'd still expect Chrono Trigger to get an HD-2D Remake first, though. I wouldn't be surprised if they were working on that when Toriyama-sama passed, and they shelved it out of respect for a bit. Dragon Quest of course is his baby too, but Chrono Trigger is one of those games that deserves very special care.
"Xenoblade Chronicles X" ending lives rent free in my mind. Some closure would be welcome.
@batmanbud2 They are not connected at all, the only thing they share is the Nopon race and there's nothing linking the XCX Nopon to the XC1 Nopon.
@xenobladexfan Remasters and new tracks might depend on his schedule, but it's not out of the question. There was a similar situation with Melia's english voice actress, and she was happy to come back for DE and 3. Xenoblade might not have the budget to pull in celebrities the way Call of Duty and Fortnite do, but it's still a critically acclaimed series owned by one of the world's biggest gaming companies. And if he can't do it, I guess they'll just have to settle for the greatest group of composers in gaming like they did with the rest of the series.
