Nintendo has released a new trailer looking at the story for Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition on the Switch.

Currently slated to release on 20th March 2025, the game is an enhanced version of the Wii U classic, boasting improved visuals and brand new story content. Clocking in at just over 3 and a half minutes, the new trailer sheds light on the game's plot, backstory, and characters to bring you up to speed before its release. There's also a small hint at some of the additional content that returning veterans can look forward to.

And are those some new areas at the end? Hmm, intriguing...

Here's a look at Nintendo's official description:

"The year is 2054. Earth has been destroyed by an intergalactic war between two alien races, and humanity is on the brink of annihilation. As a member of BLADE, it’s up to you to take on tough foes in a robust combat system, and pilot powerful giant robots called Skells in a combat system that’s as deep as you want it to be."

The addition of Xenoblade Chronicles X on the Switch would mean that the entire RPG franchise is now playable on one system (soon to be two - thanks, backwards compatibility!). This includes Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and now Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition (plus all relevant DLC).