If you're a fan of Undertale, then chances are you may have heard of OFF, even if you've yet to actually play it. Creator Toby Fox often cites the RPG as a huge influence on Undertale, and now the 2008 cult hit is making its way to the Switch.

Arriving in 2025, the new port boasts official translations into multiple languages (including English) alongside numerous quality-of-life improvements. Fans and newcomers alike can look forward to an all-new battle system, balancing improvements, and brand-new areas and enemies from developer Mortis Ghost.

It'll be available digitally, of course, but those keen on a physical edition will be well catered for, as Fangamer will be releasing both a standard edition and a collector's edition, with the latter containing a bobble head, a comic book, an art card, and more.

Let's take a quick peek at the key features:

- Uncover the secrets of an uncanny world and command a being known as The Batter.

- Crush the specters with the help of an all-new battle system.

- Find a rollercoaster too scary to ride, a library terrorized by a page thief, a mall that you cannot escape.

- The new version of OFF features all-new areas and bosses designed by the game’s creator Mortis Ghost.

- Purify the Queen’s Zones so her citizens can get back to work.

We'll have more on OFF, including its release date, in the coming weeks.

Are you a fan of OFF? Did you play the original? Let us know what you make of this new Switch port with a comment down below.