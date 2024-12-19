If you're a fan of Undertale, then chances are you may have heard of OFF, even if you've yet to actually play it. Creator Toby Fox often cites the RPG as a huge influence on Undertale, and now the 2008 cult hit is making its way to the Switch.
Arriving in 2025, the new port boasts official translations into multiple languages (including English) alongside numerous quality-of-life improvements. Fans and newcomers alike can look forward to an all-new battle system, balancing improvements, and brand-new areas and enemies from developer Mortis Ghost.
It'll be available digitally, of course, but those keen on a physical edition will be well catered for, as Fangamer will be releasing both a standard edition and a collector's edition, with the latter containing a bobble head, a comic book, an art card, and more.
Let's take a quick peek at the key features:
- Uncover the secrets of an uncanny world and command a being known as The Batter.
- Crush the specters with the help of an all-new battle system.
- Find a rollercoaster too scary to ride, a library terrorized by a page thief, a mall that you cannot escape.
- The new version of OFF features all-new areas and bosses designed by the game’s creator Mortis Ghost.
- Purify the Queen’s Zones so her citizens can get back to work.
We'll have more on OFF, including its release date, in the coming weeks.
Are you a fan of OFF? Did you play the original? Let us know what you make of this new Switch port with a comment down below.
Comments 12
I've never heard of this game before.
What, that's a classic. Honestly surprised it wasn't added earlier.
Cult hit? Erm, what?
@CurryPowderKeg79 Me too. And I'm saying that as the one who knows about Real Sound: Kaze no Regret game's existence.
I've played this! It's a bit too freaky for my tastes to be honest, but it is a very unique and interesting horror pixel RPG. Also the main battle theme is weirdly compelling
Never heard of it… sounds like it could be cool.
Played this game years ago on RPG Maker 2003. Highly recommended!
That wasn't on Switch already?
Pepper steak. That’s the comment.
That’s the last thing that I expected today! But I approve! I played it on PC maybe 5 years ago, but got stuck. I don’t enjoy playing games on the pc whenever I can help it so maybe I’ll be among the ones who grab it!
This game is def worth looking into if ya like stuff like Earthbound, Undertale, etc
No joke, I literally checked the eShop yesterday to see if it ever got ported to Switch, after someone recommended it. Not even 24 hours later, and a port gets announced. Hardest I've laughed all week. XD
Heard of it before, I'm surprised. Almost thought it was too old or niche. Looks like it came out in 2008.
Speaking of undertale I've been enjoying last command which has similar gameplay to it and just shapes and beats, kind of nier automata vibes. I think it's made by the same guy as rabiribi.
