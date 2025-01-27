The UK presents a largely familiar picture in the physical charts this week, though there have been a couple of notable shake ups.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 finds itself at the top of the pack, though a wave of Nintendo titles are snapping at its heels, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, Super Mario Party Jamboree, and – strangely enough – Super Mario RPG, which leapfrogged from position 36 all the way up to number 5.

EA Sports FC 25 didn't do so well this week and was actually beaten by its predecessor, EA Sports FC 24. The former fell all the way down to number 16, while the latter re-emerged in the top 40 to land at number 7. We can only imagine that some seriously aggressive discounts managed to convince buyers to go for the older title.

Here's a look at this week's full top 40, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 2 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 4 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 1 3 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD 5 4 Super Mario Party Jamboree 36 5 Super Mario RPG 6 6 Minecraft - 7 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 92%, PS4 6%, Switch 2%, Xbox 0% 8 8 Grand Theft Auto V 11 9 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 7 10 Nintendo Switch Sports 9 11 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 37 12 Lego Harry Potter Collection PS5 43%, Switch 42%, Xbox 11%, PS4 4% 16 13 Just Dance 2024 Edition Switch 97%, PS5 3% 20 14 Sonic X Shadow Generations Switch 56%, PS5 31%, Xbox 9%, PS4 4% 10 15 Dynasty Warriors Origins 3 16 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 51%, Switch 29%, PS4 18%, Xbox 3% 15 17 Call of Duty: Black Ops III 13 18 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 40%, PS5 28%, PS4 18%, Xbox 9% - 19 Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Switch 53%, PS5 45%, Xbox 1%, PC 0% 14 20 Mafia Trilogy 18 21 Astro Bot - 22 WWE 2K24 38 23 Dark Souls Trilogy 19 24 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 22 25 Red Dead Redemption 2

17 26 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

25 27 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 63%, Switch 27%, PS4 6%, Xbox 4% 21 28 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

23 29 Super Mario Odyssey

26 30 Red Dead Redemption Switch 61%, PS4 39% - 31 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy Switch 89%, PS4 10%, Xbox 1% 24 32 Black Myth: Wukong

30 33 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition PS4 43%, Switch 40%, Xbox 17% 34 34 Pokémon Scarlet

- 35 Mario & Luigi: Brothership

32 36 Pokémon Violet

31 37 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

35 38 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

- 39 Sonic Superstars Switch 67%, PS5 20%, Xbox 10%, PS4 2% 39 40 MySims Cozy Bundle



[Compiled by GfK]

