DKCR HD
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo's latest release, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, has made its debut at number one in the UK following its launch on 16th January 2025.

It's a decent start for the remaster, which has notably received quite a bit of backlash online over its price in the months leading up to its release. That said, despite our own senitment that the game isn't quite the definitive version of Retro Studio's original Wii classic, it's still probably worth checking out if you've never experienced it before.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube793k
Watch on YouTube

Elsewhere, Tales of Graces f Remastered enters the charts at number twelve, with the Switch version accounting for 35% of the platform split. Dynasty Warriors Origins also made its debut, poking its head into the top ten to join the likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party Jamboree, and Nintendo Switch Sports.

Here's a look at this week's full top 40, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

NEW

 1 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

3

 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

1

 3 EA Sports FC 25 Switch 50%, PS5 26%, PS4 14%, Xbox 10%

7

 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

8

 5 Super Mario Party Jamboree

11

 6 Minecraft

9

 7 Nintendo Switch Sports

14

 8

Grand Theft Auto V

16

 9 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

NEW

 10 Dynasty Warriors: Origins

18

 11 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

NEW

 12 Tales of Graces f Remastered PS5 53%, Switch 35%, Xbox 6%, PS4 6%

2

 13 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 42%, PS5 24%, PS4 16%, Xbox 11%

27

 14 Mafia Trilogy

-

 15 Call of Duty: Black Ops III

23

 16 Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 98%, PS5 2%

21

 17 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

24

 18 Astro Bot

26

 19 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

30

 20 Sonic X Shadow Generations Switch 51%, PS5 31%, Xbox 13%, PS4 5%

39

 21 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

-

 22 Red Dead Redemption 2

-

 23 Super Mario Odyssey

35

 24 Black Myth: Wukong

12

 25 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

-

 26 Red Dead Redemption

-

 27 Call of Duty: WWII

40

 28 Wreckfest PS5 96%, Switch 4%

25

 29 MySims Cozy Bundle

-

 30 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition PS4 45%, Switch 35%, Xbox 20%

-

 31 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

-

 32 Pokémon Violet
- 33 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

34

 34 Pokémon Scarlet
- 35 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

-

 36 Super Mario RPG

32

 37 Lego Harry Potter Collection Switch 53%, PS5 29%, PS4 12%, Xbox 4%

-

 38 Dark Souls Trilogy

-

 39 Carnival Games

-

 40 Resident Evil 2

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.