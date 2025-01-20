Nintendo's latest release, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, has made its debut at number one in the UK following its launch on 16th January 2025.

It's a decent start for the remaster, which has notably received quite a bit of backlash online over its price in the months leading up to its release. That said, despite our own senitment that the game isn't quite the definitive version of Retro Studio's original Wii classic, it's still probably worth checking out if you've never experienced it before.

Elsewhere, Tales of Graces f Remastered enters the charts at number twelve, with the Switch version accounting for 35% of the platform split. Dynasty Warriors Origins also made its debut, poking its head into the top ten to join the likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party Jamboree, and Nintendo Switch Sports.

Here's a look at this week's full top 40, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD 3 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 1 3 EA Sports FC 25 Switch 50%, PS5 26%, PS4 14%, Xbox 10% 7 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 8 5 Super Mario Party Jamboree 11 6 Minecraft 9 7 Nintendo Switch Sports 14 8 Grand Theft Auto V 16 9 Super Mario Bros. Wonder NEW 10 Dynasty Warriors: Origins 18 11 Animal Crossing: New Horizons NEW 12 Tales of Graces f Remastered PS5 53%, Switch 35%, Xbox 6%, PS4 6% 2 13 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 42%, PS5 24%, PS4 16%, Xbox 11% 27 14 Mafia Trilogy - 15 Call of Duty: Black Ops III 23 16 Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 98%, PS5 2% 21 17 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 24 18 Astro Bot 26 19 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 30 20 Sonic X Shadow Generations Switch 51%, PS5 31%, Xbox 13%, PS4 5% 39 21 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 22 Red Dead Redemption 2 - 23 Super Mario Odyssey

35 24 Black Myth: Wukong 12 25 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

- 26 Red Dead Redemption

- 27 Call of Duty: WWII

40 28 Wreckfest PS5 96%, Switch 4% 25 29 MySims Cozy Bundle

- 30 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition PS4 45%, Switch 35%, Xbox 20% - 31 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

- 32 Pokémon Violet

- 33 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

34 34 Pokémon Scarlet

- 35 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

- 36 Super Mario RPG

32 37 Lego Harry Potter Collection Switch 53%, PS5 29%, PS4 12%, Xbox 4% - 38 Dark Souls Trilogy

- 39 Carnival Games

- 40 Resident Evil 2



[Compiled by GfK]

