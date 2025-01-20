Last week saw the Wii's Donkey Kong Country Returns return in HD on Switch. Following the first time it returned on 3DS, the Switch port — helmed by Forever Entertainment this time, with the original devs at Retro getting only a cursory nod in the credits this time — brought the levels of the 2013 3DS port to the big screen in high-def with a modest dusting of tweaks.

We liked DKC Returns HD, awarding it a 7/10 in our review, but felt that a classic like this deserved a little bit more care and attention — the 'Deluxe' treatment, if you will — especially given the price point.

Right now, the game is sitting on a Metascore of 78, based on 66 reviews, and a 78 on OpenCritic from 47 reviews. In contrast, the Wii version has a Metascore of 87, while the 3DS sits at 83.

But we want to know your thoughts, now you've had the weekend to spend with DK and Diddy Kong. No matter if you've gone bananas and finished the game already or have only made it through a few levels, you can tell us what you think by voting in our poll below. And remember, your score is not set in stone, so you can give it a number now and then come back later if you change your mind.

Is this your first time playing Donkey Kong Country Returns? Have you been enjoying the game? Let us know in the comments.