Review Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch) - Aping A Retro Classic

Right now, the game is sitting on a Metascore of 78, based on 66 reviews, and a 78 on OpenCritic from 47 reviews. In contrast, the Wii version has a Metascore of 87, while the 3DS sits at 83.

But we want to know your thoughts, now you've had the weekend to spend with DK and Diddy Kong. No matter if you've gone bananas and finished the game already or have only made it through a few levels, you can tell us what you think by voting in our poll below. And remember, your score is not set in stone, so you can give it a number now and then come back later if you change your mind.

What score would you give Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch)? (72 ratings) 10 - Outstanding 7 % 9 - Excellent 22 % 8 - Great 25 % 7 - Good 22 % 6 - Not Bad 14 % 5 - Average 3 % 4 - Poor 1 % 3 - Bad 0% 2 - Terrible 1 % 1 - Abysmal 4 %

Is this your first time playing Donkey Kong Country Returns? Have you been enjoying the game? Let us know in the comments.