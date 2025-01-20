Last week saw the Wii's Donkey Kong Country Returns return in HD on Switch. Following the first time it returned on 3DS, the Switch port — helmed by Forever Entertainment this time, with the original devs at Retro getting only a cursory nod in the credits this time — brought the levels of the 2013 3DS port to the big screen in high-def with a modest dusting of tweaks.
We liked DKC Returns HD, awarding it a 7/10 in our review, but felt that a classic like this deserved a little bit more care and attention — the 'Deluxe' treatment, if you will — especially given the price point.