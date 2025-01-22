To kick off the new year, Arc System Works has announced Technos The World: Kunio-kun & Arcade Collection for the Nintendo Switch and multiple other platforms. This information was shared in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu.

This new collection will launch in Japan on 24th April 2025 and first-print editions will include a bonus soundtrack. There's no word about a local release, but we'll let you know if we hear anything. It's also mentioned how this collection will include "convenient features" like saving and loading to enhance experience, as well as some additional bug fixes.

Here are the 12 games included in the 'Technos The World' collection, which covers systems like the Neo Geo and Super Famicom (Ryokutya2089 via Gematsu):

Select titles in this Technos-themed collection have also been made available via Nintendo's Switch Online service.