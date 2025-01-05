As we enter 2025, Koei Tecmo’s Team Ninja (known for its work on series like Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive) has acknowledged its 30th anniversary.

In 4Gamer.net’s round up on Japanese developer’s 2025 ambitions, Team Ninja’s Fumihiko Yasuda mentioned how the team hoped to release titles “fitting for the occasion”. Here’s exactly what he had to say:

“In 2025, Team Ninja will celebrate its 30th anniversary, and we hope to announce and release titles fitting for the occasion.”

Most recently Koei Tecmo and Dot Emu announced a new side scrolling entry Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, which will be launching on the Switch and multiple other platforms in Summer 2025.

Team Ninja is known for other games on Nintendo platforms like Metroid: Other M and previously released the Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection in 2021.