One of the many surprise announcements for Switch at The Game Awards yesterday was Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound.

This is a brand new 2D side-scroller starring the new hero Kenji Mozu and will be launching on the hybrid platform and other systems at some point in Summer 2025. The story focuses on Mozu protecting his village and its people from a looming demonic threat.

While fans of the series have already seen the game in motion, we've now got some PR screenshots - showing off all of the "razor sharp pixel art excellence". This project is a collab between Dotemu (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge) and developer The Game Kitchen (Blasphemous).

Players can look forward to this game combining "old-school gameplay" with "modern precision". And it's also described as being "pick-up-and-play" like the classics while introducing new layers of depth at the same time.

"Our story begins when Ryu Hayabusa journeys to America to honor his father's will. While he is away, the barrier between the human and the demon worlds suddenly shatters, unleashing a terrifying army upon the Hayabusa Village, which now faces an unprecedented threat in Ryu's absence.