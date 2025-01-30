We're almost out of January, and Capcom is officially getting its year underway with the announcement of a special "spotlight" showcase taking place next week on 4th February.

This broadcast will be broken up into two segments - there's the main show, running for 20 minutes, and this will be followed immediately by a 15-minute Monster Hunter Wilds showcase.

In the main showcase, Capcom fans can look forward to the "latest info" on Onimusha: Way of the Sword, Street Fighter 6, Capcom Fighting Collection 2 as well as Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics.

Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto will then deliver the "latest Monster Hunter Wilds" information, which will include a new trailer as well as more details about the game's second open beta ahead of its launch next month.

"Bringing you back-to-back info about all that's coming from Capcom! First get the scoop on upcoming games from Capcom Spotlight, then tune in to the Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase for all the latest info! Both events will have subtitles available in 13 languages!"

With the Switch 2 Direct taking place on 2nd April and the new system's launch scheduled for some time in 2025, it could be a very exciting year for Nintendo fans on the Capcom front.