It looks like Capcom is potentially gearing up to release native versions of a bunch of Resident Evil titles for Microsoft and Sony's current generation systems.

With the Switch 2 just around the corner, there's a real possibility these titles could show up (again) on Nintendo's next-generation hybrid hardware.

The games recently rated for the 'Xbox Series' apparently include Resident Evil 6, Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 4 (original), and Resident Evil Origins Collection (including Resident Evil Zero and Resident Evil).

All of these titles are currently available on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, so this announcement would likely be for Microsoft and Sony's current-generation hardware (X|S and PS5).

Switch owners also have access to these games, so if anything does come of this, there's a chance Capcom eventually follows with dedicated Switch 2 releases. And hey, some games could really use with a native release on Nintendo's platform, like Resident Evil 7 - which is currently only playable via cloud services.

Fortunately, even if this doesn't lead to anything on the Switch front, Nintendo has confirmed backward compatibility - so fans of the series should still be able to play at least most of the original Switch versions on Switch 2.