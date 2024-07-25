Despite some glaring hardware limitations with the Nintendo Switch, third-parties have done wonders in porting games to the humble hybrid platform over the years. So much so that "just port it to Switch" or "put it on Switch" have become go-to comments from many fans when it comes to new or upcoming titles.

There comes a point, however, when you just need to accept that some games just won't run on the system. Take Monster Hunter: World, for example. Launched in 2018, it was a game that simply stood head and shoulders above what the Switch is capable of, and so Capcom made the decision to limits its release to the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

That's apparently not stopping Capcom's investors from having a punt and requesting some more Switch ports, however. During the most recent General Meeting of Shareholders, one daring attendee asked whether the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds would be limited to 'non-portable platforms', specifically singling out the Switch as one of the consoles not currently in the pipeline. Here's what Capcom had to say in response:

"One concept we’ve incorporated into this title is aiming to portray the maximum of the world of Monster Hunter by utilizing the latest technology to its limit. To that end, the platforms capable of realizing that concept are currently the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Going forward, we will provide more thorough details regarding these concepts and themes when we release information on the game. We hope you look forward to it."

On the one one hand, we get it: Capcom has been a staunch supporter of the Switch over the years, and has even given several of its flagship Resident Evil titles the cloud treatment (though we wouldn't wish the same be applied to Monster Hunter), and with the likes of Square Enix pledging to release future games across more platforms, it only makes sense to at least query the exclusion of the Switch in this instance.

On the other hand, though... Come on, it's clearly way beyond what the Switch can do. Let's be sensible now. We can totally see Monster Hunter Wilds launching on the Switch's succesor, however, assuming that the hardware will boast improved performance, as we're all expecting.

Amusingly, another question posited whether Capcom could bring forward the release date of Monster Hunter Wilds from 2025 to December 2024, thus maximising profit over the holiday season. Capcom stated that it would "announce the release timing for the latest Monster Hunter title once preparations are complete". In other words, just let the team make the very best game they can. Crikey, investors.