Another accessory manufacturer has decided it's ready to show off some new 'Switch 2' products. This time it's Skull & Co with an all-new "NeoGrip" accessory, which will allow you to get a better grip on Nintendo's new system in handheld mode.

Here's a look, and as you can see - these same images seem to feature the new hardware that hasn't even been announced by Nintendo yet. Wild, we know!

"Get ready to experience the all-new NeoGrip for SWITCH 2! Stay tuned for more coming items!"



As mentioned, Skull & Co has even more accessories planned for the Switch 2, asking fans to "stay tuned". You can learn more about previous iterations of the "NeoGrip" here on Nintendo Life.

This latest product reveal joins a growing list of other accessory makers teasing the 'Switch 2' and all-things related to the new system. Some of the other third-party companies to share information about Nintendo's next-generation hardware include DBrand and Genki, who is even on the ground at CES 2025 this week with a mockup version of the new device.