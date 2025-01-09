There have been all sorts of 'Switch 2' developments this week and now product listings for Nintendo's new hardware are supposedly showing up on GameStop's internal database.

Some photos currently doing the rounds, which were originally shared by 'Opposite-Chemistry96' on the Switch subreddit, apparently reveals GameStop listings for multiple SKUs. For starters, there are a handful of "Express Micro SD Card" listings - covering 256GB to 1TB.

Last month, rumours were already circulating about Nintendo's successor system supporting these next-generation cards with higher transfer speeds, so this seemingly adds up. Apart from the MicroSD card listings, some of the other items listed include a "Joy-Con charger grip", carry cases, and what appears to be a screen protector.

Nintendo has previously confirmed it will announce the Switch "successor" in the current fiscal year (ending March 2025).