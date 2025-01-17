Before Sonic X Shadow Generations launched on 25th October 2024, Sega ran a promotion in which it gave away a free Sonic Jam character skin to those who signed up to the company's emails.

Well, that promotion is long gone now, and Sega has decided to offer the skin to all owners of Sonic X Shadow Generations, regardless of platform (thanks, Sonic Stadium).

So all you need to do is head to your respective Nintendo Switch eShop and download the skin at no extra cost. The game will likely also have a direct link to the product from its main menu to make things a bit easier for you. Either way, it's worth jumping on if you're looking to add an extra nugget of nostalgia to your experience.

We highly recommend you give Sonic X Shadow Generations a shot if you're after an honest-to-God great 3D Sonic game. We awarded it a score of 9/10 and said that it "combines two excellent campaigns to create what is likely the very best 3D Sonic game so far".