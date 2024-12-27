Sonic X Shadow Generations is arguably one of Sonic's best outings ever and if you enjoyed the soundtrack in Shadow's new campaign as much as we did, you might be interested to know Sega has now officially released the entire album on all "major" digital services.

This includes sites (and apps) like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music and the iTunes Store. You'll also be able to listen to Dark Beginning's "Without You" and other hits like Escape from the City. All up there are 52 songs and there's a runtime of more than 2 hours.





Happy listening: pic.twitter.com/BSnbmbL0Rf A present from us to you for the holidays: the SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS album is now available on major digital services, including Dark Beginning's "Without You"!Happy listening: https://t.co/OKQms1sH4B December 25, 2024

Here's the full tracklist:

Space Colony Ark: Act1 (TeddyLoid x Jun Senoe Remix) - Jun Senoue Space Colony Ark: Act2 - Circuit Freq Rail Canyon: Act1 - Sonic Adventure Music Experience Rail Canyon: Act2 - R.B.U Kingdom Valley: Act1 - Audissi Studios Kingdom Valley: Act2 - Yuzuru Jinma Sunset Heights: Act1 - Sonic Adventure Music Experience Sunset Heights - Act2 - Toriena Chaos Island: Act1 - R.B.U Chaos Island: Act2 - Toriena Radical Highway: Act1 - R.B.U Radical Highway: Act2 - Toriena Boss Battle: Biolizard - RichaadEB Boss Battle: Metal Overlord (What I'm Made Of...) - Crush 40 Boss Battle: Mephiles Pt-I - Circuit Freq Boss Battle: Mephiles Pt-II - Audissi Studios Boss Battle: Devil Doom - Hidekuni Horita Boss Battle: Neo Devil Doom (All Hail Shadow -Symphonic ver.) Event: Finale (The End of Neo Devil Doom) - Hidekuni Horita Doom Zone - The Qemists Tokyo (Westopolis - Teddyloid x Jun Senoue Remix) Event: Return to the Gate - GWIZ & Sonic Adventure Music Experience Score: Dark Beginnings - Yuzuru Jinma Score: Reminiscence - Kenichi Tokoi Without You - Casey Lee Williams & Jun Senoue White Space - Yuzuru Jinma White Space (Underground) - Yuzuru Jinma White Space (Doom Zoom) - Yuzuru Jinma Title (Sonic x Shadow Generations) - Sonic Adventure Music Experience Title (Sonic Generations) - Sonic Adventure Music Experience Title (Shadow Generations) - Sonic Adventure Music Experience Challenge - Sonic Adventure Music Experience Collection Room - GWIZ Gate: Space Colony Ark - Senoue Gate: Rail Canyon - Jun Senoue Gate: Kingdom Valley - Jun Senoue Gate: Sunset Heights - Jun Senoue Gate: Chaos Island - Jun Senoue Gate: Radical Highway - Jun Senoue Gate: Boss - Jun Senoue Gate: Tokyo - Jun Senoue Jingle: Results - Jun Senoue Jingle: Results (Tokyo) - Jun Senoue Cut Scene 1 - Kenichi Tokoi Cut Scene 2 - Kenichi Tokoi Cut Scene 3 - Kenichi Tokoi Cut Scene 4 - Hidekuni Horita Cut Scene 5 - Audissi Studios Cut Scene 6 - Kenichi Tokoi Cut Scene 7 - Yuzuru Jinma Escape from the City (SXSG Extra Remix) - Jun Senoue Vengeance Is Mine (SXSG Extra Remix) - Jun Senoue

If you haven't played this new version of Sonic Generations just yet, be sure to check out our review, we gave the game an "excellent" nine out of ten stars calling it "blistering return to form for both hedgehogs".