Sonic X Shadow Generations is arguably one of Sonic's best outings ever and if you enjoyed the soundtrack in Shadow's new campaign as much as we did, you might be interested to know Sega has now officially released the entire album on all "major" digital services.
This includes sites (and apps) like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music and the iTunes Store. You'll also be able to listen to Dark Beginning's "Without You" and other hits like Escape from the City. All up there are 52 songs and there's a runtime of more than 2 hours.
Here's the full tracklist:
- Space Colony Ark: Act1 (TeddyLoid x Jun Senoe Remix) - Jun Senoue
- Space Colony Ark: Act2 - Circuit Freq
- Rail Canyon: Act1 - Sonic Adventure Music Experience
- Rail Canyon: Act2 - R.B.U
- Kingdom Valley: Act1 - Audissi Studios
- Kingdom Valley: Act2 - Yuzuru Jinma
- Sunset Heights: Act1 - Sonic Adventure Music Experience
- Sunset Heights - Act2 - Toriena
- Chaos Island: Act1 - R.B.U
- Chaos Island: Act2 - Toriena
- Radical Highway: Act1 - R.B.U
- Radical Highway: Act2 - Toriena
- Boss Battle: Biolizard - RichaadEB
- Boss Battle: Metal Overlord (What I'm Made Of...) - Crush 40
- Boss Battle: Mephiles Pt-I - Circuit Freq
- Boss Battle: Mephiles Pt-II - Audissi Studios
- Boss Battle: Devil Doom - Hidekuni Horita
- Boss Battle: Neo Devil Doom (All Hail Shadow -Symphonic ver.)
- Event: Finale (The End of Neo Devil Doom) - Hidekuni Horita
- Doom Zone - The Qemists
- Tokyo (Westopolis - Teddyloid x Jun Senoue Remix)
- Event: Return to the Gate - GWIZ & Sonic Adventure Music Experience
- Score: Dark Beginnings - Yuzuru Jinma
- Score: Reminiscence - Kenichi Tokoi
- Without You - Casey Lee Williams & Jun Senoue
- White Space - Yuzuru Jinma
- White Space (Underground) - Yuzuru Jinma
- White Space (Doom Zoom) - Yuzuru Jinma
- Title (Sonic x Shadow Generations) - Sonic Adventure Music Experience
- Title (Sonic Generations) - Sonic Adventure Music Experience
- Title (Shadow Generations) - Sonic Adventure Music Experience
- Challenge - Sonic Adventure Music Experience
- Collection Room - GWIZ
- Gate: Space Colony Ark - Senoue
- Gate: Rail Canyon - Jun Senoue
- Gate: Kingdom Valley - Jun Senoue
- Gate: Sunset Heights - Jun Senoue
- Gate: Chaos Island - Jun Senoue
- Gate: Radical Highway - Jun Senoue
- Gate: Boss - Jun Senoue
- Gate: Tokyo - Jun Senoue
- Jingle: Results - Jun Senoue
- Jingle: Results (Tokyo) - Jun Senoue
- Cut Scene 1 - Kenichi Tokoi
- Cut Scene 2 - Kenichi Tokoi
- Cut Scene 3 - Kenichi Tokoi
- Cut Scene 4 - Hidekuni Horita
- Cut Scene 5 - Audissi Studios
- Cut Scene 6 - Kenichi Tokoi
- Cut Scene 7 - Yuzuru Jinma
- Escape from the City (SXSG Extra Remix) - Jun Senoue
- Vengeance Is Mine (SXSG Extra Remix) - Jun Senoue
If you haven't played this new version of Sonic Generations just yet, be sure to check out our review, we gave the game an "excellent" nine out of ten stars calling it "blistering return to form for both hedgehogs".