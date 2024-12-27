Sonic X Shadow Generations
Sonic X Shadow Generations is arguably one of Sonic's best outings ever and if you enjoyed the soundtrack in Shadow's new campaign as much as we did, you might be interested to know Sega has now officially released the entire album on all "major" digital services.

This includes sites (and apps) like Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music and the iTunes Store. You'll also be able to listen to Dark Beginning's "Without You" and other hits like Escape from the City. All up there are 52 songs and there's a runtime of more than 2 hours.

Here's the full tracklist:

  1. Space Colony Ark: Act1 (TeddyLoid x Jun Senoe Remix) - Jun Senoue
  2. Space Colony Ark: Act2 - Circuit Freq
  3. Rail Canyon: Act1 - Sonic Adventure Music Experience
  4. Rail Canyon: Act2 - R.B.U
  5. Kingdom Valley: Act1 - Audissi Studios
  6. Kingdom Valley: Act2 - Yuzuru Jinma
  7. Sunset Heights: Act1 - Sonic Adventure Music Experience
  8. Sunset Heights - Act2 - Toriena
  9. Chaos Island: Act1 - R.B.U
  10. Chaos Island: Act2 - Toriena
  11. Radical Highway: Act1 - R.B.U
  12. Radical Highway: Act2 - Toriena
  13. Boss Battle: Biolizard - RichaadEB
  14. Boss Battle: Metal Overlord (What I'm Made Of...) - Crush 40
  15. Boss Battle: Mephiles Pt-I - Circuit Freq
  16. Boss Battle: Mephiles Pt-II - Audissi Studios
  17. Boss Battle: Devil Doom - Hidekuni Horita
  18. Boss Battle: Neo Devil Doom (All Hail Shadow -Symphonic ver.)
  19. Event: Finale (The End of Neo Devil Doom) - Hidekuni Horita
  20. Doom Zone - The Qemists
  21. Tokyo (Westopolis - Teddyloid x Jun Senoue Remix)
  22. Event: Return to the Gate - GWIZ & Sonic Adventure Music Experience
  23. Score: Dark Beginnings - Yuzuru Jinma
  24. Score: Reminiscence - Kenichi Tokoi
  25. Without You - Casey Lee Williams & Jun Senoue
  26. White Space - Yuzuru Jinma
  27. White Space (Underground) - Yuzuru Jinma
  28. White Space (Doom Zoom) - Yuzuru Jinma
  29. Title (Sonic x Shadow Generations) - Sonic Adventure Music Experience
  30. Title (Sonic Generations) - Sonic Adventure Music Experience
  31. Title (Shadow Generations) - Sonic Adventure Music Experience
  32. Challenge - Sonic Adventure Music Experience
  33. Collection Room - GWIZ
  34. Gate: Space Colony Ark - Senoue
  35. Gate: Rail Canyon - Jun Senoue
  36. Gate: Kingdom Valley - Jun Senoue
  37. Gate: Sunset Heights - Jun Senoue
  38. Gate: Chaos Island - Jun Senoue
  39. Gate: Radical Highway - Jun Senoue
  40. Gate: Boss - Jun Senoue
  41. Gate: Tokyo - Jun Senoue
  42. Jingle: Results - Jun Senoue
  43. Jingle: Results (Tokyo) - Jun Senoue
  44. Cut Scene 1 - Kenichi Tokoi
  45. Cut Scene 2 - Kenichi Tokoi
  46. Cut Scene 3 - Kenichi Tokoi
  47. Cut Scene 4 - Hidekuni Horita
  48. Cut Scene 5 - Audissi Studios
  49. Cut Scene 6 - Kenichi Tokoi
  50. Cut Scene 7 - Yuzuru Jinma
  51. Escape from the City (SXSG Extra Remix) - Jun Senoue
  52. Vengeance Is Mine (SXSG Extra Remix) - Jun Senoue

If you haven't played this new version of Sonic Generations just yet, be sure to check out our review, we gave the game an "excellent" nine out of ten stars calling it "blistering return to form for both hedgehogs".

Will you be listening to this soundtrack on any of these services? What's your favourite track from the list above? Let us know in the comments.