In case you missed the initial announcement, Sega is celebrating the release of the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie this week with special DLC for Sonic X Shadow Generations.

It allows you to "dash through the streets of Shibuya" in a unique stage inspired by the events of third live-action movie. Shadow is also voiced as his movie voice actor Keanu Reeves.

"When transported to an unknown dimension, Shadow must race through the streets of modern-day Shibuya to defeat the forces of G.U.N. Take on a new look as Shadow and play through a unique level inspired by the new movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, featuring the voice of Keanu Reeves!"

This DLC is included in the Digital Deluxe Edition, but if you don't already own this, you can purchase the DLC as a standalone item for $4.99 (or your regional equivalent). You can also upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition (containing some extra goodies) for $11.99.

If you haven't already played this game, it's well worth a look if you're a Sonic (and Shadow) fan. We gave the game 9 out of 10 stars here on Nintendo Life.