Playtonic Games has released a new trailer for its upcoming Yooka-Replaylee remaster, reintroducing Shovel Knight as an NPC with unique new challenges for our heroes.

The character, based on the acclaimed 2D platformer of the same name, will receive a similar new coat of paint for the updated game, and will also come with a new and improved quest line. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like this will entail climbing atop a tower before booting a bunch of Shovel Knight-themed gems (some of which – or perhaps all – turn into enemies).

Although not officially confirmed for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, Playtonic has heavily implied that Yooka-Replaylee will be making its way to the highly-anticipated console. On the official website, the initial announcement simply said "Yooka-Replaylee will be playable on PS5, Xbox Series consoles and… Nintendo? (Ooh mysterious. We’ll have more on that as soon as poss!)".

Hmm... Seems pretty conclusive to us.

The original Yooka-Laylee was relatively well-received, though many noted that it couldn't quite meet the standards set by Banjo-Kazooie. Its sequel, Yooka-Layle and the Impossible Lair, garnered high praise for its Donkey Kong Country-inspired 2D platforming gameplay.