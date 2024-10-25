Yesterday, Playtonic officially announced Yooka-Replaylee would be coming to 'Nintendo Platforms' in the future.

While we wait to find out more, our friends at Pure Xbox have shared a side-by-side graphics comparison video, showcasing the original game alongside this new remastered version. The footage of the new remaster is from a PC build.

The UK-based developer mentions in its PR how this new version will be "more beautiful" (and by the looks of it brighter) than ever. This includes an overhaul to the art and animations along with enhanced performance and resolution.

YouTube Video
Watch on YouTube

Apart from the graphical overhaul, there'll also be some gameplay additions like new and improved challenges, a new collectible currency, and even revised controls and camera.

What are your thoughts about this remaster now that you've seen it in action alongside the original game? Notice anything else? Let us know in the comments.

[source purexbox.com]