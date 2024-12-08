Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

Yooka-Replaylee is on the way to the Switch in the future and the development team at Playtonic has been sharing more information about the remaster.

In the latest update, game director Gavin Price sat down with Playtonic's senior community manager Steve James to showcase the Glitterglace Glazier demo and also chat about the changes to this specific level compared to the original version in Yooka-Laylee.

Price also talks about the various changes made to the game since this demo's release. Here's a brief rundown, courtesy of the PR:

Coinelius' coins' new colour — Coinelius, the helpful piggy bank and new character edition to Yooka-Replaylee has already undergone a change with his beautiful platinum coins having stolen the golden hues of the Quill because... Level-specific Quills — Having given up their golden coat to Coinelius' coins, Quills now come in a variety of colours as they become specific to the level the player is currently in. Why is this? Because our crafty salesman Trowzer has gotten pickier over the years. Trowzer's new wares — The role of Trowzer is fundamentally changing in Yooka-Replaylee with a whole new set of wares to sell. What these wares are we are not ready to reveal quite yet. All moves from the beginning — In one of the bigger changes to the game, and why the role of our beloved salesman has changed, is that players will have access to the full arsenal of Yooka and Laylee's moves from the start of the game. New Pagie pieces collectible — A new collectible has joined the roster in the form of Pagie pieces. Collecting these will unlock additional bonuses. Levels available in their "expanded" stage from the start — In another change to the original Yooka-Laylee, levels will now be available in their entirety from the very start.

The team also mentions how next year will mark the 10th anniversary of Playtonic Games and it can't wait to share "a lot more" about Yooka-Replaylee "in the coming months" for this special occasion.