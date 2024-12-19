Last week, mystery Reddit leaker 'NextHandheld' claimed they had already got their hands on Nintendo's Switch successor. Tech outlet The Verge has now spoken to the same individual and is "largely convinced" they're "legit".

The Verge's senior editor Sean Hollister revealed the leaker has shown the website some photos and goes on to describe various components - starting with the dock:

Dock: "I’ve seen two photos of a possible Nintendo Switch 2 dock, and one photo of the inside of a possible Switch 2 controller rail, covered in certification logos and with copper contacts exposed, which also shows its metal kickstand hinge open at an angle."

It's further noted how the name and logo for Nintendo's new system may be something as simple as "Nintendo Switch 2". The dock also supposedly doesn't have "any more ports than the original":

Name & logo: "I saw a picture of a dock, with the same logo as the original Nintendo Switch, only with a 2 attached...the dock doesn’t seem to have any more ports than the original — two USB-A, one HDMI, one ethernet, and one USB-C likely used for its power brick — it may have a different trick up its sleeve."

The controllers are also discussed. Hollister says the Joy-Con rails could be swapped out for magnets while acknowledging previous rumours making similar claims:

Controllers: "The photo I saw of a joystick rail region contains no rail: it’s just a long, rounded, hollow area, with a 13-pin connector that sticks out so it can slot into the Joy-Con. NextHandheld says there’s a physical magnetic click when you attach them, and that you’ll press a much larger button on the controller, one that’s physically connected to a magnet, to release."

The whole story goes into a lot more detail - including a comment about "drift" issues being thing of the past thanks to the "magnetic Hall effect joysticks", and Hollister says he's also seen a new U-shaped kickstand design:

Kickstand: "Case manufacturers have begun sharing images of similar U-shaped kickstands, too...but it looks like it could be beefier than some of the mockups"

As for the power of the new system and dock, it will apparently be "substantially higher" than the original, which could allow the device to "run a bit faster":

Power: "I can see the alleged dock has big feet around back, ones positioned so it can lie down horizontally without blocking a set of vents...NextHandheld says the dock is rated for 60W, while the Switch 2 is rated for 45W"

Keep in mind, this report from The Verge is based entirely on a rumour, and the official reveal for the Switch "successor" will take place at some point in the current fiscal year, ending March 2025. In other words, take everything here with a massive grain of salt.

You can learn more about this supposed Reddit leak in our previous story and Switch 2 guide here on Nintendo Life.