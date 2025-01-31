Xbox is "evolving" and as part of its new strategy, it's now releasing major first-party IP on other platforms. Now, ahead of the 'Switch 2 Direct' this April, Microsoft's gaming division has announced it's bringing its popular open-world arcade racer Forza Horizon 5 to the PS5 this Spring.

While there's no official news about this releasing on Nintendo platforms, there are already some rumours doing the rounds about the same title eventually being ported across to the Switch successor. This information comes from the same source (eXtas1s) who suggested Diablo 4 and a handful of other games could be on the way to the Switch 2 earlier this month.

Forza Horizon 5 Confirmed for PS5, Out This Spring. — Push Square (@pushsquare.com) 2025-01-30T19:00:04+00:00

The PlayStation version of Forza Horizon 5 is being handled by Panic Button - best known on the Switch front for its work on games like Rocket League and DOOM Eternal.

Xbox has already released a number of its exclusives on PlayStation and Nintendo platforms over the past year including Pentiment, Grounded, Sea of Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush. It will also be bringing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and DOOM: The Dark Ages to the PS5 this year, and it recently mentioned how it's looking forward to supporting the Switch 2.

One other series that keeps getting name-dropped is Halo and Microsoft's Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has already said there are "no red lines" in terms of the software Xbox releases on other platforms going forward.

Last week during an interview with Gamertag Radio, Spencer also reiterated how Xbox would "continue" to ship games on PlayStation and Nintendo platforms going forward:

Phil Spencer: "I want everybody to be able to play on Xbox and it does mean more of our games shipping on more platforms, not just PlayStation - we love the work that we do with Nintendo, we love what we do with Valve on Steam, and that's going to continue, we'll just continue to do more of it."

As always, take these Xbox rumours with a grain of salt. And if we do get any official confirmations, we'll let you know.