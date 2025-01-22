With the Pokémon European International Championships right around the corner, reservations for London's pop-up Pokémon Center are now live.

The store will be up and running throughout the event at ExCel London from 20th-23rd February 2025 , and, much like previous years, you need to book a slot if you want to shop.

Reservations are now available through the Pokémon EUIC website, where you can now bagsy a slot from 10am GMT on 20th Feb until 5pm GMT on 23rd Feb. As ever, these slots are likely to fill up fast (heck, the site already seems to be struggling with the influx of users), so be sure to get in there sooner rather than later if you have a limited window to grab some merch.





We have already had a peek at some of the exclusive merch that will be appearing in the pop-up store this year, but you can expect to see much more when the event officially opens its doors next month.

While 2024 saw some improvement in the Pokémon Center's organisation, it's worth bearing in mind that the booking system has been far from seamless in the past — remember when attendees were advised to arrive an hour before their reserved slot back in 2022? — so be prepared for some serious queues if you are lucky enough to attend.