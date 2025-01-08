The Pokémon Europe International Championships return to London next month (20th-23rd Feb), and while we are, of course, very excited to see the cream of the competitive crop go head to head across a range of disciplines, the big selling point for many will be the pop-up Pokémon Center.

Reservations for this one are expected to open in the coming weeks (yep, if you want to shop, you'll have to book a slot), but Pokémon site Serebii has today revealed a first look at some of the exclusive merch we can expect to find this year. Spoilers: it looks set to be a big one for Psyduck fans.

In this first peek at the exclusive merchandise, Serebii showcased a new Championship playmat and accompanying bag, a water bottle and a magnet, all with Psyduck at the front and centre (Wooper, Paldean Wooper, Quagsire and Clodsire also make a cameo). But the pièce de résistance in our book is the yellow Psyduck sweater, which features the beloved Water Type looking characteristically confused — come on, that's sweet.



This includes a Playmat, Bottle and Sweater featuring Psyduck!



Last year's Championship merch saw Armarouge, Ceruledge and Gengar steal the spotlight, so it's nice to see things turn more aquatic this time around. Naturally, there's bound to be a bunch more exclusive merch for us to check out when the London pop-up Pokémon Center opens its doors on 20th Feb — how long it all remains in stock is another question entirely.

Come on, TPC, surely it's time for a permanent store in London now!