Brace yourselves, folks, and prepare to splash some cash. The Pokémon Company has announced that the pop-up Pokémon Center will be returning to the 2025 Pokémon Europe International Championships in London.

The store will be open throughout the event at the ExCel London from 21st-23rd February 2025. We don't know exactly what to expect from the product line-up this year — The Pokémon Company teased on Twitter that more information is "coming soon" — but we'd imagine there will be a collection of Championship exclusives alongside the usual Pokémon Center goodies.

We also don't have any indication of whether the pop-up will adopt a ticket-reservation system as we saw in previous years — though, again, we'd have to imagine that the online bookings will make a return. Last year, these slots filled up fast, so be sure to keep an eye on the @PokemonNewsUK social channels and any posts here on Nintendo Life for news of when you can bagsy a slot.

Last year's London pop-up came with an expansive line of exclusive merch, including clothing, pins, stationery items, card boxes and more. The Pokémon Company also installed purchase limits on some of the more sought-after items in an attempt to keep any pesky scalpers in their place.

You can find a full rundown of last year's event below, and keep an eye out for more news on bookings and exclusive merchandise over the coming months.

Will you be popping into the London pop-up next year? Let us know in the comments.

