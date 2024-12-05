Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 787k

Brace yourselves, folks, and prepare to splash some cash. The Pokémon Company has announced that the pop-up Pokémon Center will be returning to the 2025 Pokémon Europe International Championships in London.

The store will be open throughout the event at the ExCel London from 21st-23rd February 2025. We don't know exactly what to expect from the product line-up this year — The Pokémon Company teased on Twitter that more information is "coming soon" — but we'd imagine there will be a collection of Championship exclusives alongside the usual Pokémon Center goodies.

We also don't have any indication of whether the pop-up will adopt a ticket-reservation system as we saw in previous years — though, again, we'd have to imagine that the online bookings will make a return. Last year, these slots filled up fast, so be sure to keep an eye on the @PokemonNewsUK social channels and any posts here on Nintendo Life for news of when you can bagsy a slot.

The Pokémon Center Pop Up Store will RETURN to the Pokémon Europe International Championships! 🎉



More information coming soon, stay tuned to our social channels for further updates. — Pokémon UK (@PokemonNewsUK) December 4, 2024

Last year's London pop-up came with an expansive line of exclusive merch, including clothing, pins, stationery items, card boxes and more. The Pokémon Company also installed purchase limits on some of the more sought-after items in an attempt to keep any pesky scalpers in their place.

You can find a full rundown of last year's event below, and keep an eye out for more news on bookings and exclusive merchandise over the coming months.