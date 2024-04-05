The Pokémon European International Championships 2024 have kicked off today in London and, as expected, one of the event's most popular attractions is the pop-up Pokémon Center and the sweet exclusive merch held within.

We at Nintendo Life were lucky enough to pop into the store this morning before things got too busy and take a look at some of the goodies on offer this year. Now, we should flag that the shopping experience is a notoriously busy one (with a booking system required for entry) and while we were able to take a look at the range in relative quiet, the stock may well vary if you are making your way in over the weekend.

But to back business! The range of exclusives covers everything from backpacks to stationary, card sleeves to clothing and while we fawned over pins and plushies, we were able to get a closer look at the EUIC specials and get a couple of snaps for you lovely lot to check out.

So, let's dive in shall we? Kicking things off with a look at the exclusive playmats, card sleeves and counter/dice sets:

Backpacks to carry it all around in:

Next onto everyone's favourite, the stationary, postcards and stickers:

There are pins, keychains and fridge magnets galore!

And then finally, a wardrobe worth of clothing:

Of course, the Center itself opened its doors to the public yesterday, and we were informed that some products are already sold out. It looks like catching 'em all won't be that easy.

Are you heading to the pop-up this weekend? What exclusive item is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.