'Retro gaming company' Sjgam has just revealed its latest handheld, the 'M20 Pro', and while it appears to be far from the best emulation device money can buy, its design looks... familiar. Let's not beat about the bush here: it's a Switch (thanks for the heads up, Notebookcheck).

According to the Sjgam website, the M20 Pro boasts a seven-inch display (1024 x 600 pixels), runs on the Linux-based EmuELEC 4.3 operating system to support over 30 emulators and comes with a dock for TV output. Notebookcheck claims that while the handheld's Rockchip RK3566 CPU and Mali-G52 GPU make for a decent budget combination, the pairing may struggle with more intense emulators like PSP and N64 — sorry, Banjo.

Alright, so maybe not the greatest emulator out there (and it's currently only available on Alibaba, so do with that information what you will), but the design is the real kicker. It's a little on the nose, no? Sure, the M20 Pro packs speakers in the Joy-Con controllers and the d-pad is an actual d-pad, but if you squint a little, it could totally pass as a Switch.

And we still haven't touched on the accessories! Alongside some light guns, Sjgam's latest handheld can also be paired with these pack-in pads which are totally in no way related to Sony's PS5 DuelSense controllers. Nope, not at all.

It's honestly kind of funny to see such blatant ripoffs right after Nintendo announced the Switch 2, but hey, it was bound to happen. It's not like this is the first time we've seen Sjgam lean on Nintendo designs for its consoles, either — the M21 looks strangely similar to the classic Game Boy, while the M17 has more than a little Switch Lite going for it. *Sigh* Expect a Switch 2-inspired model in a couple of years, we guess.