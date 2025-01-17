Okami, Bayonetta and Devil May Cry creator Hideki Kamiya has shared his thoughts about leakers following Nintendo's official reveal of the Switch 2.

In a series of messages on social media, he's gone on a bit of a rant, claiming "those who helped leak it" or share any information about the new system should "be cursed for the rest of their lives". It's a tad extreme at times, but it's also interesting to see a developer's honest thoughts and feelings about a situation like this:

Hideki Kamiya: "I hope that all of the people who leaked Switch 2 information/those who helped leak it will be cursed for the rest of their lives to always have poop on the soles of their shoes when they get home...

...Now that I've enjoyed the surprise announcement of Okami with all the users, I truly believe that... all those damn leakers should be cursed..."

The sh***y leaker only acts for his own pleasure and self-satisfaction, not only is he not contributing to anyone's benefit, he is incurring all sorts of opportunity losses, and has done nothing to be proud of in front of others. He is the worst of scum, so he should be covered in sh** from head to toe and thrown out of the atmosphere... and then stop thinking and wander forever... These damn leakers are in a position of responsibility where they have access to information that only a very select few know, yet what they do is nothing more than an expression of a filthy desire for approval that lacks a shred of rationality; they are shameful people, so it is not the manufacturers whose secrets have been exposed who should be blamed, but these damn people, and they need to be crushed as soon as possible...

As mentioned, a sequel to Okami was announced late last year, and fortunately, for Hideki and his team, it wasn't revealed ahead of schedule - which really added to just how special the big reveal was for not only the developers but also the fans of the original game.

Just yesterday, former Nintendo employees Kit and Krysta shared their thoughts about how Nintendo would likely be feeling about the leak. As we've already noted here on Nintendo Life, as exciting as the Switch 2 reveal has been, it's admittedly ended up being exactly the thing everyone expected after all the leaks.