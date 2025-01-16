We don't know how exactly Nintendo feels about the supposed 'Switch 2' leaks, but former company employees Kit and Krysta - who had over 10 years of first-hand experience at Nintendo of America - have now chimed in with their thoughts and insights.

When the pair were at Nintendo leaks were common, but they were never this extensive. Krysta believes Nintendo likely would be "really mad" and "very upset" about what's happened in the leadup to the Switch "successor" announcement, due to these "constant disruptions".

Kit further claims Nintendo will no doubt investigate what's played out and "get to the bottom" of any possible internal leaks - with the duo touching on their own past experiences:

Krysta: "When they [Nintendo] say like let's get to the bottom of this, what they mean is you need to prepare like 10,000 reports, which again if you're working to launch and announce a new console, this is definitely just time you do not have to do this, they're so information driven as a company, they just want every little detail all the time about everything and when a leak happens that is like their immediate sort of reaction...whoever knew about this, whoever was disclosed about this product is now on the line to share an unending amount of information to the teams about this, and it's just extremely disruptive, it's a very high-stress situation, because you just really feel like you're in the hot seat as well." Kit: "The finger is pointed..."

The pair also claim Nintendo has been somewhat naive over the years in terms of its "mentality" - thinking it's "different" to the rest of the competition when it comes to leaks of a certain scale, and it simply wouldn't happen to a company like it.

Kit adds how the marketing department locally in the US has also had a huge shakeup (which includes Nintendo Minute's own departure in recent years) - with the latest leaks potentially adding trust issues and "long-term ramifications" to the environment going forward:

Kit: "This will carry over and have long term ramifications...it's just going to be clamped down so much more."

There's a fair bit of speculation here in regards to Nintendo's possible reaction to the Switch 2 leaks, but again - Kit and Krysta have over a decade of history each at the company, so it's interesting to hear some thoughts about what might be going on if the leaks have impacted the anticipated reveal, which is reportedly taking place this week.