If you pre-ordered Metroid Prime 4 on Amazon multiple years ago, you might want to check the status of your order.

Amazon customers have been receiving emails recently, confirming the cancellation of this item "due to a lack of availability" and providing refunds. A user on the Metroid subreddit, who ordered the title in 2017 (alongside the original announcement), shared the message they received:

Metroid Prime 4 - Nintendo Switch, Sold by Amazon.com Services, Inc Hello, due to a lack of availability, we will not be able to obtain the following item from your order. We've canceled the item and apologize for the inconvenience. If you see a charge for the canceled item, we will refund you within 1-2 business days. If you are still interested in purchasing this item, it may be available from other sellers. Please visit the detail page for this item.

Fortunately, there are no real concerns here about the state of the game or development - as it seems Amazon is only cancelling original orders. In other words, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond purchases shouldn't be a problem going forward.

In an update during a Nintendo Direct last June, it was confirmed the game would be called Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and announced it would launch on the Switch in 2025.