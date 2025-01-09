Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 791k

We're now in January and that means Pokémon Day 2025 is just around the corner. As always, this annual celebration takes place on 27th February and traditionally follows with all sorts of new and exciting announcements.

In fact - it seems there's so much excitement this year that some fans around the world are already talking about it on social media. There's even been a datamine of Pokémon GO recently just to remind everyone the big day is almost here. There'll also seemingly be an event taking place in the popular mobile game to mark the occasion.

Pokémon Presents 2024 was announced on 20th February, so we've still got a month to go potentially until an official update.

During last year's broadcast, some of the announcements included the new mobile game Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket and Pokémon Legends: Z-A - a brand new Legends: Arceus-style game scheduled to launch in 2025. So we're expecting to hear more about this title very soon!