When No Man's Sky first launched back in 2016, we never would have thought that it'd be getting this level of support nine years on, but here we are. Hello Games has today announced the first update of 2025, 'Worlds Part II', and it looks like a big'un.

This one is a follow-up to last year's 'Worlds Part I' (who would have thought it?), once again focusing on adding an extra level of polish to the already extremely polished space adventure.

Studio founder Sean Murray stated that this update "allows us to push the boundaries of our engine with new technology", manifesting in "billions of new solar systems and trillions of new planets". These additions will also be treated to new biomes and terrains, making every locale feel distinct and full of exploring potential.

There are also new massive Gas Giants ("ten times bigger than our biggest planet"), deeper oceans complete with creepy sea creatures and an ultra-detailed lighting system to make everything feel that bit more lifelike (though how much the Switch will benefit from that last point remains to be seen).

Alongside the following 'Worlds Part II' screenshots — not taken from the Switch version, obviously — Hello Games has also shared an update trailer and deep dive on YouTube, plus the full patch notes on the No Man's Sky website.

The latest update is expected to land on PC and consoles today, though we know that previous patches have sometimes taken a little longer to come to Switch, so keep watching the skies.