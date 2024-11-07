You've got to hand it to No Man's Sky developer Hello Games, that team sure knows how to roll out the updates. Just weeks after the spooky 'Cursed' update landed, another patch is set to blast off today with cross-save features as its headline addition.

Starting today, Hello Games is rolling out cross-save compatibility to a select number of No Man's Sky players, so you can bring your Switch progress wherever you want to play. Now, this is an in-progress rollout, so not everyone will have access straight away. All players can now link their different accounts on the No Man's Sky cross-save website, with a small group able to select their saves from multiple devices. Hello Games says that all players will be able to do the same in "the coming weeks", so keep watching the stars.

But that's not all! The update also sees a returning ship thrown into the mix as Mass Effect's 'The Normandy' makes its NMS return. A new limited-time expedition starts today, with the chance to add the iconic cruiser to your fleet if you manage to complete it. This event will be sticking around for the next two weeks, so be sure to dive in before then if you want to showcase your Mass Effect love to the galaxy.

All of this is set to kick off today, though we know that previous patches have occasionally taken a little longer to land on Switch.